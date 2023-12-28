Stellar Blade will be released during 2024

#Stellar #Blade #released

The Korean action-adventure game Shift Up has been quiet for a year now, but according to today’s PlayStation Blog post, Stellar Blade, coming exclusively to PS5, will finally be in stores next year. They didn’t go any further than that.

Although the hack ‘n’ slash previously codenamed Project EVE became known as a multiplatform title, in 2021 Sony entered into a partnership with the Korean Shift Up team, so Stellar Blade will now be released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. Although the guys planned for the premiere this year, nothing came of it, according to a post on the PlayStation Blog today, the game won’t arrive until sometime in 2024.

By the way, the post looked at PlayStation games due in the coming months, this list does not include Stellar Blade with an exact date, so fans rightly assume that they can only hit it sometime in the second half of 2024. The developers have not yet commented on the reason for the delay.

In the action-adventure game, you control an eye-catching lady who is given no small task: she must protect the Earth from hordes of invading aliens, while also taking fleeing people under her wing. According to today’s post, Stellar Blade “contains a mature narrative to create something entirely new”does all this “stunning sight” next to.