Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu en All Star Game

#Stephen #Curry #Sabrina #Ionescu #Star #Game

When we talk about determining figures when playing basketball, the names of Stephen Curry y Sabrina Ionescu They have to enter the discussion. Both are ranked in their respective leagues as the best three-point shooters on the court.

As both have shown mastery in that area of ​​the game, both the New York Liberty from Women’s National Basketball Association like the pilot of Golden State Warriors from National Basketball Association They have sought to end the debate of who is the best.

According to the journalist, Shams Charania, Stephen Curry y Sabrina Ionescu They will finally have their duel to decide who is the leader in triples.

It may interest you: OFFICIAL: NBA ANNOUNCED All Star Game starters, LeBron James CAPTAIN

Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will have a three-point competition

Shams Charanja communicated through his account from X.com what Stephen Curry y Sabrina Ionescu They will meet in a three-point contest. This duel will take place on the weekend of All Star Game to be held in Indianapolis.

It should be noted that the player Golden State Warriors He is the historical leader in three-point shots of the NBA (3557) and has won the three-point contest twice. While the star of the WNBA He also won the competition last year by scoring the most three-pointers among players in both leagues in a single round. His 37 points out of a possible 40 broke the record of 31 of Stephen Curry in 2021 and the best record in the women’s league Allie Quigley of 30.

Also Read:  BASKETBALL- ARNOL SOLONDRAINY - “The defeat in the semi-finals hurt us”

Due to Sabrina Ionescu’s spectacular way of becoming the three-point champion, the NBA wanted to compete against her. In the commitment of Golden State ante Sacramento Kings on Thursday the 25th, Stephen Curry He told his teammate Brandon Podziemski that “We have to solve this once and for all”

The star of New York Liberty through your X.com account responded to the video “Let’s do it!! See you at the 3-point line.”

It is worth mentioning that this great duel would be taking place next Saturday, February 17.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Fahishta and Carlo from More than expected broke up: ‘Not saved’ | RTL Boulevard
Fahishta and Carlo from More than expected broke up: ‘Not saved’ | RTL Boulevard
Posted on
Xavi’s new substitute! This coach would join the Barcelona bench at the end of the season (+Details)
Xavi’s new substitute! This coach would join the Barcelona bench at the end of the season (+Details)
Posted on
Reham Saeed reveals the details of the failed plastic surgery…and the doctor responds by suing her
Reham Saeed reveals the details of the failed plastic surgery…and the doctor responds by suing her
Posted on
from the jungle and brothel to a housewife with two children
from the jungle and brothel to a housewife with two children
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News