Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu en All Star Game

When we talk about determining figures when playing basketball, the names of Stephen Curry y Sabrina Ionescu They have to enter the discussion. Both are ranked in their respective leagues as the best three-point shooters on the court.

As both have shown mastery in that area of ​​the game, both the New York Liberty from Women’s National Basketball Association like the pilot of Golden State Warriors from National Basketball Association They have sought to end the debate of who is the best.

According to the journalist, Shams Charania, Stephen Curry y Sabrina Ionescu They will finally have their duel to decide who is the leader in triples.

Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will have a three-point competition

Shams Charanja communicated through his account from X.com what Stephen Curry y Sabrina Ionescu They will meet in a three-point contest. This duel will take place on the weekend of All Star Game to be held in Indianapolis.

It should be noted that the player Golden State Warriors He is the historical leader in three-point shots of the NBA (3557) and has won the three-point contest twice. While the star of the WNBA He also won the competition last year by scoring the most three-pointers among players in both leagues in a single round. His 37 points out of a possible 40 broke the record of 31 of Stephen Curry in 2021 and the best record in the women’s league Allie Quigley of 30.

Due to Sabrina Ionescu’s spectacular way of becoming the three-point champion, the NBA wanted to compete against her. In the commitment of Golden State ante Sacramento Kings on Thursday the 25th, Stephen Curry He told his teammate Brandon Podziemski that “We have to solve this once and for all”

The star of New York Liberty through your X.com account responded to the video “Let’s do it!! See you at the 3-point line.”

It is worth mentioning that this great duel would be taking place next Saturday, February 17.