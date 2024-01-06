Stephen Hawking, a scientist against adversity

#Stephen #Hawking #scientist #adversity

Enjoy -10€ OFF. EXTRA in your subscription to Historia National Geographic magazine with the code NAVIDAD10 Only 100 coupons available!

Do you know the origins of video games? Discover the history of this universal pastime that has evolved so much to this day.

Fate, which is very capricious, wanted Stephen Hawking was born on January 8, the same day Galileo died, and his death occurred on March 14, the same day of the birth of Albert Einstein, two of the greatest geniuses that science has ever produced. , to whose names yours has also been forever joined.

If Galileo was one of the first to realize that the Earth was not the center of the universe and Einstein changed the world with his General Theory of Relativity, Hawking also did the same by demonstrating that the origin of the universe was marked by the Big Bang . “My goal is simple. A complete knowledge of the universe, why it is the way it is and why it exists”he said on one occasion.

An early tragedy

But Stephen Hawking’s life was marked by a terrible illness. At just 21 years old, He was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), just when he was about to get married. The doctors did not give him more than two years to live, but Hawking not only exceeded the expectations of medicine, but lived 55 more years, during which he had to watch, helplessly, how, slowly but inexorably, the forces were leaving all of him. and each of the muscles in your body.

First it was the legs, then the voice, the use of the hands, the respiratory functions, the possibility of feeding oneself… The scientist himself admitted on more than one occasion that when he received the news he collapsed. During the first months he locked himself in his room doing nothing but drinking and listening to Wagner compulsively. Hawking fell into a spiral of despair from which Jane Wilde, then his girlfriend and future mother of his three children, managed to get him out with great effort.

In this image taken in 1978, you can see Stephen Hawking with his two oldest children and his first wife Jane Wilde.

Photo: Cordon Press

Hawking not only exceeded the expectations of medicine, but he lived 55 more years, during which he had to watch how, slowly but inexorably, the strength left each and every muscle in his body.

Already in 1985, Hawking contracted pneumonia that complicated it to the point of leaving him in a coma. Doctors then suggested disconnecting him from life support devices, but his wife flatly refused. In that situation it was decided to perform a tracheostomy that left him speechless. In order to communicate, the scientist incorporated a synthesizer into his wheelchair, specially designed for him, and which he could operate with the single pressure of a finger.

Despite everything, Hawking always retained a fine sense of humor. Over time, his robotic voice became part of the character and his investigations into the universe advanced at a good pace despite his obvious physical problems. The scientist even questioned whether the world was as we perceive it with our senses.

In 1990, Hawking fell in love with his personal carer, Elaine Mason, whom he married after divorcing Jane. But the marriage was a failure (in fact, Elaine was accused of mistreating him) and they divorced in 2006.

Elaine Mason was Stephen Hawking’s caregiver when he fell in love with her around 1990. They married but ended up divorcing after being accused of abuse.

Photo: Cordon Press

Hawking and the creator of the universe

Hawking also sometimes expressed his opinion on transcendental topics. On one occasion, and to make his position clear on a topic as controversial as the existence of a creator god, Hawking stated: “The human race needs an intellectual challenge. It must be boring to be God and have nothing to discover”.

in his book The great design, Hawking stated openly that: “God simply has no place in current scientific theories about the creation of the universe. The advances made in physics are sufficient to explain, by themselves, the origin and nature of our universe without need to resort to any kind of divine intervention. In fact, Hawking never denied the existence of God, but simply stated that, according to his point of view, divine intervention is not necessary to explain the creation of the world and everything around it.

The advances made in physics are enough to explain, by themselves, the origin and nature of our Universe, without the need to resort to any kind of divine intervention, said Hawking.

In 1970, Hawking published, together with his colleague Roger Penrose, the theory that if the universe obeys the General Theory of Relativity published by Albert Einstein and it conforms to the cosmological models developed by the Russian mathematician and physicist Alexander Friedmann, so The beginning of our universe had its origin in a singularity, that is, in a single point of infinite mass and temperature that already contained everything that exists and whose expansion made it possible for the universe to become what it is today.

To know more

The theft of Einstein’s brain

Read article

black holes

Another of the great contributions to Science of the British physicist was his vision of the physics of black holes, a topic he dealt with all his life. Hawking was convinced that a consequence of this universe that emerged from the Big Bang was the creation of black holes, regions of space where, according to science has traditionally believed, gravity is so strong that not even light can escape once it has been trapped

A consequence of this universe that emerged from the Big Bang is the creation of black holes, regions of space where gravity is so strong that not even light can escape once it has been trapped.

Hawking’s model, formulated in 1975, implied that a large number of primordial black holes arose in the early universe from which, according to his theory, a very specific type of radiation (known as “Hawking radiation”) could be escaped. and that originates right at the “limit of no return” of a black hole, an imaginary line that Science calls the “event horizon” that, once crossed, has no turning back. Hawking postulates that, instead of an “event horizon,” black holes have an “apparent horizon,” behind which matter and energy are trapped only temporarily, as they can “escape.” “The absence of an event horizon means that there are no black holes, in the sense of systems from which no light can escape,” Hawking wrote shortly before his death.

This is how Hawking worked in his office around 1989. Two of the scientist’s great concerns during his professional career were the origin of the universe and black holes.

Photo: Cordon Press

Lost bets

Despite his genius, Stephen Hawking also made mistakes, and some very notable ones. In 1975, just as he was researching black holes, he and his friend Kip Thorne signed up for a four-year subscription to the magazine Penthouse because the Cygnus X1 binary system did not contain a black hole.

Unfortunately for Hawking he lost the bet and had to pay his friend’s subscription. He once again bet money with physicist Gordon Kane that the Higgs boson did not exist. After his discovery in 2012, Hawking had to admit his mistake and asked for the Nobel Prize in Physics for Peter Higgs, who was awarded the prestigious prize the following year. Ironically, his comment was “it looks like I just lost a hundred dollars.”

He bet money with physicist Gordon Kane that the Higgs boson did not exist. After his discovery in 2012, Hawking had to admit his mistake and asked for the Nobel Prize in Physics for Peter Higgs.

On another occasion, he wanted to test the possibility of traveling in time. To do this, Hawking organized a party on June 28, 2009, but sent the invitations the day after the celebration date. According to him, if someone had come (before receiving the invitation) it would undoubtedly be a time traveler, whom he would have “hunted” in fraganti. “I was waiting a long time,” Hawking commented ironically, “but no one came.” Another lapidary phrase from Hawking in relation to time travel is the following: “The best proof that it is not possible to travel in time is that we are not invaded by a legion of tourists from the future.”

Despite the physical disability caused by ALS, Stephen Hawking set out to demonstrate that “people need not be limited by their physical disabilities as long as they are not disabled in spirit.” In the image above you can see him during a trip to Antarctica.

Photo: Cordon Press

To know more

Carl Sagan, the astronomer who made us love the universe

Read article

Tireless disseminator

Hawking was a man who pushed limits, both in his intellectual life and in his personal relationships. He traveled around the world to attend scientific meetings, including to Antarctica, He was a great popularizer and appeared in several television series such as The Simpson, Star Trek: The next Generation y The Big Bang Theory.

He celebrated his sixtieth birthday riding in a hot air balloon and that same week he broke his leg due to an accident with his electric wheelchair due to going too fast. In April 2007 he participated in a zero-gravity flight aboard a specially equipped Boeing 727. When asked why he was taking these risks, Hawking responded: “I want to show that people don’t need to be limited by their physical disabilities as long as they don’t have disabilities of spirit.”

He celebrated his sixtieth birthday riding in a hot air balloon and that same week he broke his leg due to an accident with his electric wheelchair due to going too fast.

Aboard a specially equipped Boeing 727, Stephen Hawking participates in a zero-gravity flight organized by NASA in 2007.

Photo: Cordon Press

Stephen Hawking passed away at his home in Cambridge, United Kingdom, on March 14, 2018, accompanied by his family. He did not disclose the cause of his death. His family, in a statement, only said that the brilliant scientist “died peacefully.”