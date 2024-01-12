Stewardess shares code name for annoying passengers | Abroad

#Stewardess #shares #code #annoying #passengers

A flight attendant reveals an uncharming code name for annoying passengers on flights. If you hear the name Phillip on board, it doesn’t bode well. The flight attendant reveals that it comes from the abbreviation PILP – Passenger i’d like to punch in an interview with British tabloid magazine The Sun. Although the abbreviation is quite intense, it has acquired a milder meaning over the years.

The flight attendant blogs: “If you are called Phillip you have done something wrong.” In this way, staff warn each other that a passenger may whine too much or exhibit irritating behavior. This way, other staff will mainly avoid you. You may receive worse service for the rest of the flight.

Tips for keeping airline crew friends

The next time you get on a plane, remember the following tips to have an enjoyable flight with good service.

One of the biggest frustrations of airline staff is using the call button above your seat more often. There are often two reasons for using the bell: a medical emergency or asking for a new drink. Since flight attendants are often on the move during a flight, according to the anonymous blogger, it is better to wait quietly for your turn.

Other staff irritations include the growing trend on social media where passengers film staff unsolicited. Walking during a long flight and getting in the way of staff also causes annoyance.

Finally, it is not the crying babies during a long flight that are a major irritation for the staff, but the people who complain about the crying babies. “Bring noise-cancelling headphones, or if you’re a really good person, offer the parents help.”

Lunch Update

Daily update of the most important news during lunch.