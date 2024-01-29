Still at War Against Russia, Ukraine Exposes Rp. 632 T in Arms Corruption

#War #Russia #Ukraine #Exposes #Arms #Corruption

Jakarta –

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) revealed a corruption case involving the purchase of weapons worth US$ 40 million or the equivalent of IDR 632 trillion (exchange rate IDR 15,815). This corruption scandal was carried out by employees of arms supply companies and Ministry of Defense officials.

The embezzlement of these funds was allocated to purchase 100,000 mortars for the war with Russia. This case has been confirmed by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

“According to the investigation, former and high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Defense as well as heads of affiliated companies were involved in the embezzlement,” said SBU management, quoted by , Monday (29/1/2024).

The SBU explained that an agreement had been agreed with the arms supply company, Lviv Arsenal, in August 2022 with an upfront payment. It was then discovered that a number of funds had been transferred to an overseas account. However, no weapons were provided.

Five people from the Ministry and weapons supply companies have been suspected of being the perpetrators of this case. One of the suspects was detained while crossing the Ukrainian border.

Corruption in the military has become a very sensitive issue in Ukraine. The reason is, the country is trying to maintain public morals during times of war and is applying to join the 27-nation European Union.

Previously, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov was dismissed last September due to various corruption cases. Although he has not been accused of corruption personally, several cases have plagued the military under his leadership. One case concerns the provision of food for troops and the other case concerns the provision of suitable clothing for soldiers.

