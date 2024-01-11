Still hardly any trains in Germany due to strike, criticism is mounting

#trains #Germany #due #strike #criticism #mounting

AFPS Standing high-speed trains due to the strike in Frankfurt

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 17:02

In Germany, criticism of the protracted collective labor agreement conflict at the railways is increasing. Just like yesterday, most trains are not running today and tomorrow because of that conflict. Train traffic to and from the Netherlands has also been affected by the strike.

The striking machinists’ union GDL wants staff who work irregularly to be given a 35-hour working week, with full pay. The working week is now 38 hours. According to train operator Deutsche Bahn, this requirement is not feasible.

And so train traffic comes to a standstill. According to Deutsche Bahn, about 80 percent of long-distance trains are not running. Many regional and local trains have also been cancelled. The strike ends tomorrow at 6 p.m., but Deutsche Bahn says that there will be many fewer trains running afterwards, especially in long-distance and regional transport.

Train traffic will not return to normal until Saturday morning, the railway company warns.

Criticism is increasing

Criticism of the ongoing collective labor agreement dispute has been voiced from various quarters. For example, traveler association Pro Bahn says it expects all parties to “consult, discuss the points of contention and then come to solutions”. And the leader of Germany’s largest opposition party CDU, Friedrich Merz, is calling for government intervention.

“If a small group can paralyze large parts of our country again, then the federal government must respond,” he told the Rheinische Post newspaper. The politician also calls on all those involved to start talking again. “But that is difficult with the demands of the union,” he believes. According to him, an amendment to the collective labor agreement law should be considered.

But union director Weselsky says the strike is necessary because Deutsche Bahn is not talking to the union about its demands. “If he doesn’t want to talk about it, then we have to increase the pressure,” he told Spiegel TV.

Poor performance

The strikes on the railways are taking a heavy toll on Deutsche Bahn. Due to very poor maintenance of the railway network in recent years, many trains are experiencing delays.

The most recent figures from the railway company show that in November only slightly more than half of the ICEs and ICs arrived at their destination on time. That is a decrease of 9 percentage points compared to the same month a year earlier. Deutsche Bahn speaks of a “huge maintenance backlog”.

According to DB, approximately three-quarters of long-distance trains were affected by maintenance work in November. Due to the problems in Germany, international trains to and from the Netherlands also regularly experience significant delays and cancellations.