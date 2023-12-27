#lot #room #improvement

Kremser SC finished the first 16 rounds in the Regionalliga East in a strong second place in the table. The Lower Austrians scored 33 points. You should be more than satisfied with that. LIGAPORTAL now spoke to one of Kremser’s top performers, Florian Sittsam – together with the kicker, who moved from second division Lafnitz to Krems in the summer, we looked back on the autumn.

Florian Sittsam (far right in the picture) had every reason to be happy with his Kremsers

LIGAPORTAL: How satisfied are you with the first half of the season?

Florian Sittsam: “We are very satisfied with the first half of the season. With the autumn championship title we have shown that we are a force to be reckoned with. What is certainly positive is that we still have a lot of room for improvement. Others are welcome to judge my performance, but that is part of it Being the best defense in the league certainly speaks for itself.”

LIGAPORTAL: What were the highlights?

Florian Sittsam: “The highlights of the fall were certainly the three last-minute victories. I still have fond memories of the win against Traiskirchen with the goals 90+6 and 90+7, after I was able to put myself on the top scorer list.”

LIGAPORTAL: How much are you enjoying the winter break?

Florian Sittsam: “The winter break is pleasant, but it’s been a long time. It’s important to find the right mix of recovery and training. I keep fit with fitness sessions and alternative sports.”

LIGAPORTAL: Have your season goals changed in the fall?

Florian Sittsam: “I don’t think so. We still have the goal of being at the front. If we can build on our performance in the fall, I am also convinced that we will succeed.”

LIGAPORTAL: How important are online portals like Ligaportal for amateur football?

Florian Sittsam: “Very important! All players, coaches and fans get information via portals like these and they also give us a great platform.”

LIGAPORTAL: How many points do you need to stay in the league or win the championship this year?

Florian Sittsam: “It’s difficult to estimate. To be at the top, you’ll probably need a points average that’s well over 2.”

LIGAPORTAL: You come from professional football: where is the Regionalliga East?

Florian Sittsam: “The Regionalliga East is technically and tactically at a high level. There are good players in every team, some of whom have already played at a higher level. A key difference to the 2nd league is certainly the physical requirements, as most teams there have a professional player Have everyday training..”

