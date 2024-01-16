Still in a sinkhole in Eindhoven: gaping hole in the middle of Kalverstraat

How many more sinkholes can the city of Eindhoven handle? Now a large gaping hole has spontaneously fallen in the Kalverstraat. Or does the Eindhoven city council, led by Mayor Dijsselbloem, secretly have plans for an underground?

A hole appeared in the middle of a carriageway in Kalverstraat on Monday. From a distance it looks like a puzzle piece. According to a 112 correspondent, the sinkhole is two meters deep. “And it seems as if the hole continues meters under the road surface. All the sand underneath has been washed away,” he told Omroep Brabant.

Kalverstraat has been cordoned off. There is one lane left for traffic. It is not yet known when the hole will be closed.

Drench
There have been about ten large holes or subsidence in Eindhoven recently. These are probably the result of the recent soaking wet period.

The sinkholes are caused by the subsidence of sewer pipes. You can read how that works here

Also Read:  Criminals block roads in Jalisco after attack against the GN

