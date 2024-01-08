Stinging fines at VIVO Cluj after the raid by ANPC inspectors: traces of rodents were found in some products, five restaurants temporarily closed!

#Stinging #fines #VIVO #Cluj #raid #ANPC #inspectors #traces #rodents #products #restaurants #temporarily #closed

It rained fines at VIVO mall after the OPC Cluj inspectors descended on the food court area! Five restaurants remained suspended, and the control team applied 25 contravention fines, amounting to 335,000 lei.

On 04.01.2023, the Regional Commissionerate for Consumer Protection North-West Cluj Region carried out a series of control actions at 21 economic operators who operate in the food tent area of ​​the Vivo mall, in Cluj Napoca .

The checks were carried out as a result of a complaint regarding the failure to inform consumers about potentially allergenic substances, following the way in which the legal provisions in the field are respected.

Taking into account the irregularities found, the control team applied the following sanctions:

  • 25 contravention fines, in the amount of 335,000 lei
  • 16 warnings
  • definitive stoppage of the sale of non-compliant food products in the amount of approximately 15,000 lei
  • taking into account the deficiencies found, two economic operators decided to voluntarily stop the activity, until the deviations are remedied
  • temporary stoppage of services in the case of 3 economic operators until the deficiencies are remedied, respectively: La Casa Ristorante Pizzeria Pane Dolce SRL, JFK Burger RD SRL, Lunch Box SRL.

The main irregularities were:

  • identification of a significant amount of rodent droppings in the flour storage space
  • using unsanitized refrigerated display cases with excess dust, rust, broken frames and foreign bodies
  • the sale of products with a use-by date/minimum durability date that has passed
  • direct storage of soft drinks and mineral waters on the pavement
  • the sale of products with damaged packaging
  • the use of refrigerated display cases intended for drinks for storing food products
  • lack of mention of allergens, of the nutritional declaration for all preparations exposed for sale
  • marketing of products with organoleptic changes
  • showing an incomplete list of ingredients
  • the use of raw materials with excess freeze burns
  • changing the thermal state of raw and semi-finished materials
  • non-compliance with the storage temperature of the products.
Also Read:  Epic sci-fi film completely conquers Netflix this weekend

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

One of Putin’s top propagandists was found dead
One of Putin’s top propagandists was found dead
Posted on
Hungarian supermarkets must now alert customers to shrinkflation | Economy
Hungarian supermarkets must now alert customers to shrinkflation | Economy
Posted on
CES 2024: Fair news at a glance
CES 2024: Fair news at a glance
Posted on
PHOTO How much did cigarettes cost in communist “Shops”? How did you take Kent and More “under your belt”?
PHOTO How much did cigarettes cost in communist “Shops”? How did you take Kent and More “under your belt”?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News