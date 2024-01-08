Stinging fines at VIVO Cluj after the raid by ANPC inspectors: traces of rodents were found in some products, five restaurants temporarily closed!

#Stinging #fines #VIVO #Cluj #raid #ANPC #inspectors #traces #rodents #products #restaurants #temporarily #closed

It rained fines at VIVO mall after the OPC Cluj inspectors descended on the food court area! Five restaurants remained suspended, and the control team applied 25 contravention fines, amounting to 335,000 lei.

On 04.01.2023, the Regional Commissionerate for Consumer Protection North-West Cluj Region carried out a series of control actions at 21 economic operators who operate in the food tent area of ​​the Vivo mall, in Cluj Napoca .

The checks were carried out as a result of a complaint regarding the failure to inform consumers about potentially allergenic substances, following the way in which the legal provisions in the field are respected.

Taking into account the irregularities found, the control team applied the following sanctions:

25 contravention fines, in the amount of 335,000 lei

16 warnings

definitive stoppage of the sale of non-compliant food products in the amount of approximately 15,000 lei

taking into account the deficiencies found, two economic operators decided to voluntarily stop the activity, until the deviations are remedied

temporary stoppage of services in the case of 3 economic operators until the deficiencies are remedied, respectively: La Casa Ristorante Pizzeria Pane Dolce SRL, JFK Burger RD SRL, Lunch Box SRL.

The main irregularities were: