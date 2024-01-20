STLA Large: the basis for the next Alfa Romeo and Maserati

#STLA #Large #basis #Alfa #Romeo #Maserati

IT STARTS FROM AMERICA – The STLA Large it is the second platform created since the FCA and PSA groups merged in Stellar. The first, for medium-large vehicles, was the STLA Medium which found its first application on the new Peugeot 3008 (Who our first impressions). The Large is instead designed for medium-large vehicles e: sedans, SUVs and sports cars. The first model to use it will be the new sedan Dodge Charger (Who details), which will be built in the Canadian plant in Windsor and which should not be sold in the Old Continent.

FOR SPORTS CARS AND SUVs – Next, the platform STLA Large will form the “bones” of the Jeep Wagoneer S (Who to find out more)), a sporty SUV approximately 490 cm long and powered only, with 600 HP; it will be in American dealerships from autumn, and will then arrive in Europe between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025. Subsequently, the new platform will also be used by the heirs of the Alfa Romeo Giulia e Stelvio and from the next ones Maserati, which will be produced from 2026 in the Italian Cassino plant. In total, eight STLA Large-based vehicles will debut within the next few years, including the Chrysler Airflow crossover (Who details, but it should not arrive in Europe).

DRUMS? EVEN MAXI – Like the STLA Medium, also the STLA Large was designed starting from the needs of electric variants. It will be possible to have batteries with a capacity of up to 118 kWh (for a declared average autonomy of 800 km) and voltages of 400 or 800 volts. The lower value was chosen, as explained by the CEO of the Stellantis group Carlos Tavares, to also offer less expensive versions which can still generate profits: according to him, those who offer 800 volts today do not always have the necessary economic return from sales. Furthermore, traction versions will be available front, rear or integral depending on the number of current motors and their location. In the most powerful configuration, the company estimates that the cars will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in around two seconds.

THERMALS ARE NOT MISSING – The new platform it can also accommodate heat engines or hybrid groups (also plug-ins). Stellantis has not released precise information, but the recent one will most likely find its place under the hood of future cars 6 cylinder inline 3.0 named twin-turbo petrol engine Hurricane, which debuted a few months ago in some models sold in North America. No details were provided on the suspension either, but the images released “tell” of a refined “high” quadrilateral architecture at the front: the same used by many sports cars, as well as in Alfa Romeo Giulia e Stelvio. The use of a multilink system at the rear is almost obvious. However, it is not clear whether anything has been taken from the “Giorgio” platform which was created specifically for the Giulia and whether other internal combustion engines can be used, such as four cylinders in line or V units.