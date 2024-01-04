STM in sharp decline. Mobileye Global’s indications are significant

STM records the worst performance of the day at FTSEMib, in line with the negative trend of the chip sector. At 4.40 pm the stock was in drop of 4.22% at 41.195 euros, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 40.3 euros and a maximum of 43.22 euros. Volumes were high: at the same time, over 5 million shares had changed hands.

The shares, as well as the chip sector, are affected by the indications of Mobileye Global (a company active in the field of chips for assisted driving) on ​​revenues for the current financial year, which were decidedly lower than the analysts’ consensus.

