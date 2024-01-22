Stock market crash! Beijing takes urgent measures to save the yuan ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – World

#Stock #market #crash #Beijing #takes #urgent #measures #save #yuan #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #World

China’s major state-owned banks took action to support the yuan today, tightening liquidity in the offshore foreign exchange market while actively selling U.S. dollars domestically, sources cited by said.

The aim is to prevent the yuan from depreciating too quickly after China’s A-shares collapsed. The Shanghai Stock Exchange’s benchmark index opened today’s trade with its biggest daily drop since April 2022, down 2.7 percent.

“This is a clear political signal to stabilize the yuan and counter negative market sentiment,” said Gary Ng, senior Asia-Pacific economist at Natixis.

Foreign funds have sold nearly $1.6 billion in Chinese stocks since the start of the year, and investor confidence has been hit by signs of a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

State banks in the offshore market have limited lending to their partners, one of the sources said. At the same time, banks are selling dollars in the domestic spot foreign exchange market to prevent a rapid depreciation of the Chinese currency, according to three of the sources.

State-owned banks often act on behalf of the People’s Bank of China in the foreign exchange market, but may also trade on their own behalf or execute client orders.

In domestic trade, the yuan was quoted at 7.1963 per dollar, down nearly 1.4 percent since the beginning of the year, and in offshore trade at 7.2047 yuan per dollar.

Place a rating:





4.2

Rating 4.2 out of 13 votes.

Also Read:  From lentils to insecticide: seven “good climate actions” I learned this year | Sustainability

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

From rising star to failed White House contender: How Ron DeSantis’s decline paves the way for Trump – EMOL
From rising star to failed White House contender: How Ron DeSantis’s decline paves the way for Trump – EMOL
Posted on
Klaus Iohannis, the fearless
Klaus Iohannis, the fearless
Posted on
CALL FOR DONATIONS – Bassist Mikakely is in critical condition
CALL FOR DONATIONS – Bassist Mikakely is in critical condition
Posted on
Australian Open 2024 | Alcaraz’s response at the Australian Open that broke out the audience’s laughter: “I got you”
Australian Open 2024 | Alcaraz’s response at the Australian Open that broke out the audience’s laughter: “I got you”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News