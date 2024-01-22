Stock market crash! Beijing takes urgent measures to save the yuan ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – World

#Stock #market #crash #Beijing #takes #urgent #measures #save #yuan #ᐉ #News #Fakti.bg #World

China’s major state-owned banks took action to support the yuan today, tightening liquidity in the offshore foreign exchange market while actively selling U.S. dollars domestically, sources cited by said.

The aim is to prevent the yuan from depreciating too quickly after China’s A-shares collapsed. The Shanghai Stock Exchange’s benchmark index opened today’s trade with its biggest daily drop since April 2022, down 2.7 percent.

“This is a clear political signal to stabilize the yuan and counter negative market sentiment,” said Gary Ng, senior Asia-Pacific economist at Natixis.

Foreign funds have sold nearly $1.6 billion in Chinese stocks since the start of the year, and investor confidence has been hit by signs of a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

State banks in the offshore market have limited lending to their partners, one of the sources said. At the same time, banks are selling dollars in the domestic spot foreign exchange market to prevent a rapid depreciation of the Chinese currency, according to three of the sources.

State-owned banks often act on behalf of the People’s Bank of China in the foreign exchange market, but may also trade on their own behalf or execute client orders.

In domestic trade, the yuan was quoted at 7.1963 per dollar, down nearly 1.4 percent since the beginning of the year, and in offshore trade at 7.2047 yuan per dollar.

