Stock market does not leave the “water line” despite the gains of Mota-Engil and BCP

#Stock #market #leave #water #line #gains #MotaEngil #BCP

The Lisbon square contradicted the day of gains that was observed among its European counterparts, by “staying at home” this Thursday.

The Lisbon stock exchange registered a very slight appreciation in this Thursday’s session and remained at 6,322.62 points, despite Mota-Engil and BCP having registered considerable advances. The day was much happier between

The civil construction company rose 3.65% to 4.685 euros per share, while the bank advanced 2.26% and reached 0.29 euros. On the other hand, the energy sector suffered the most, in particular the listed companies of the EDP group.

EDP’s own shares fell 1.59%, reaching 4.198 euros, while EDP Renováveis ​​lost 1.20% and ended at 15.58 euros.

Among European counterparts, the feeling was one of optimism, as the main indices ended up trading in the ‘green’. Highlights include the aggregated Euro Stoxx 50 index, which gained 1.15%, while the French stock exchange gained 1.13%. Further back, Italy accounted for 0.84% ​​and Germany accounted for 0.83%, while the United Kingdom and Spain accounted for 0.17% and 0.13%, respectively.

Brent is rising 1.62% and is being traded at 79.14 dollars per barrel, while crude oil is jumping 2.07%, now at 73.98 dollars per barrel.