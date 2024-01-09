Stock market, Europe cautious with an eye on inflation. Tokyo at 34-year highs

#Stock #market #Europe #cautious #eye #inflation #Tokyo #34year #highs

3′ reading

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock markets are moving cautiously above parity, looking for an ‘encore’ after the gains of the day before, following in the wake of Wall Street and Asia, where Tokyo closed at the highest levels since March 1990 driven by high-tech stocks. Milan is positive with the FTSE MIB, Paris (CAC 40) remains awaiting the appointment of the new prime minister after the resignation of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and Frankfurt (DAX 30) is little moved after the data on German industrial production (-0, 7% in November, against the expected unchanged figure). Madrid (IBEX 35), London (FTSE 100) and Amsterdam (AEX) are at stake.

Eyes always on inflation and central banks

Beyond the few data on the calendar (in Italy the unemployment rate for November), investors’ attention is focused on the inflation numbers expected for the week, including the consumer price index for December on Thursday in United States and the producer price index on Friday, the day on which, among other things, the season of American quarterly reports will begin. The numbers are also and above all important from a central bank perspective, especially after the president of the Atlanta Fed, Raphael Bostic, and Michelle Bowman, part of the Fed board, said they were satisfied with the fact that US inflation is constant decline and have made it clear that they expect rates to fall, but not in the immediate future.

In Milan Pirelli stands out, the banks suffer

As regards the securities, Pirelli & C immediately moved to the top of the Ftse Mib, after Camfin, the vehicle of the Italian Pirelli partners led by Marco Tronchetti Provera, completed two operations planned some time ago and strengthened its shareholding in Bicocca, allowing the Mtp Spa of the Milanese entrepreneur to reach an indirect share of 20.58%. Brunello Cucinelli did well, recording higher-than-expected revenues in the fourth quarter and confirming 10% growth for 2024. The utilities are also on the rise (Snam Rete Gas), while the banks are suffering (Banco Bpm, Banca Pop Er and Banca Mps. The worst is Stmicroelectronics, which like the whole sector is affected by the fact that Samsung has made it known that the operating profit of the fourth quarter 2023 will decrease by more than a third compared to the same period last year.

Dollar little moved, oil takes a break

On the currency market, the greenback has moved little with the euro remaining below 1.10. Limited movements also for oil after the rises of the day before: with the WTI below 71 dollars a barrel and Brent above 36 dollars. Natural gas prices traded in Amsterdam are falling, just above 30 euros per MWh.

Spreads rising, yields jump

The spread between BTp and Bund is rising, just below the 170 point threshold. A clearer leap for the yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp which stands at 3.86%, from the 3.80% of the previous reference. Of note, Treasury yields are falling further, after falling on Monday for the first time in three sessions.

Tokyo at 34-year highs with tech

Strongly rising closing for the Tokyo Stock Exchange which, thanks to the performance of the high-tech sector, concluded trading at the highest levels of the last 34 years. At the end of the session, the Nikkei index achieved a gain of 1.16%, closing at 33,763.18 points (a record since March 1990) after having approached the symbolic threshold of 34,000 points. Positive session also for the broader Topix Index, which gained 0.82% to end at 2,413.09 points. The Nikkei was mainly driven by stocks in the technology sector with SoftBank Group, which gained 2.66% and Sony which rose by 1.29%. In the semiconductor sector, Nvidia supplier Advantest rose 6% and Tokyo Electron rose 3.27%.

Consumption is declining in Japan

On a cyclical level, household consumption in Japan weakened further in November. According to data communicated today by the Tokyo Government, consumption recorded a decline of 2.9% on an annual basis, recording the ninth consecutive drop and also the largest drop since last July. According to the data, domestic consumption in Japan is suffering from the combined effect of inflation and the weakness of the yen, which is weakening the purchasing power of families.

To view this content, open the page on ilsole24ore.com

Stefania Arcudi Radiocor editor

Chiara Di Cristofaro Expert Radiocor editor

View on ilsole24ore.com