Stock market, Europe positive on the peak day of US inflation. New record for Tokyo

#Stock #market #Europe #positive #peak #day #inflation #record #Tokyo

Finance

by Chiara Di Cristofaro and Laura Bonadies

December consumer price data is the first key test in predicting the timing of possible Fed rate cuts. Dollar weak, oil higher. Bitcoin moved little above 46 thousand dollars after the SEC gave the green light to the first ETF

2′ reading

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European stock markets are moving solidly higher on the day in which the data on American inflation for December will be released, from which clearer indications will emerge on the next moves of the central banks in terms of monetary policy. In this regard, S&P sees a first rate cut by the end of the second quarter of the year, provided there are no negative surprises on the growth front. The wait, on the equity front, is also for the start of the US quarterly season, with the banks making their debut as always. Analysts estimate that for the six main credit institutions they closed 2023 with cumulative profits of 120 billion dollars, of which 50 pertaining to JP Morgan alone.

Thus the FTSE MIB is traveling on a solid rise, establishing itself as the pink jersey of the Old Continent; followed by Frankfurt (DAX 30), and Paris (CAC 40). Madrid (IBEX 35) and Amsterdam (AEX) also performed well, with London as the only negative location.

In Milan Iveco stands out, Campari recovers. Luxury is weak

Coming to the individual stocks on Piazza Affari, at the top of the list stands Iveco Group, still rewarded by its coverage, followed by Stellantis and Stmicroelectronics. Davide Campari is recovering after the crash the day before, with the stock aligning with the price of the shares placed to finance the purchase of Courvoisier. At the bottom of the Inwit list with the downgrade of Kepler and Moncler which suffered the target price cut by Goldma Sachs.

New record for Tokyo at the top since February 1990

On the Asian front, a new record was recorded for the Tokyo Stock Exchange with the Nikkei at +1.8%, reaching the highest levels since February 1990, thanks to the weakening of the yen which favors exporters and the caution regarding the imminent rise by the Bank of Japan that in the wake of weak wage data.

Weak dollar awaiting inflation, oil rises

On the currency, the euro/dollar exchange rate strengthens, reaching 1.098 (1.0954 the day before), the euro/yen is at 159.71 (-0.06%), while the dollar/yen is at 145.392 (-0. 17%). The price of oil is stable: the February future on the WTI rises by 0.87% to 72.06 dollars as well as the March Brent futures which rises by 0.74% to 77.36 dollars. The price of natural gas on the TTF platform in Amsterdam fell by 0.6% to 30,750 euros per megawatt hour. Finally, it is worth mentioning that Bitcoin progressed by 0.06% after yesterday the SEC gave the green light to the first ETF on Wall Street.

To view this content, open the page on ilsole24ore.com



Chiara Di Cristofaro Expert Radiocor editor

View on ilsole24ore.com