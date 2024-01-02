Stock market, Europe towards start of 2024 on the rise. Bitcoin runs

#Stock #market #Europe #start #rise #Bitcoin #runs

Listen to the audio version of the article

In the first session of the new year, the European stock markets seem to be intent on resuming the 2023 run which saw the Stoxx600 index rise by almost 13% and Piazza Affari gain a total of 28%. Futures on the main indices are rising: in particular, those on the Ftse Mib of Milan and the Cac of Paris are rising by half a percentage point.

Yet the stock picture in other areas is of a different tone: Hong Kong loses 1.8%, with sales in the real estate sector, and Shanghai falls by 0.4% after the indicators on economic activity obtained from the managers purchases by Chinese companies signal sluggish manufacturing in December (minimal increase for the Caixin data, but a decline in the official Beijing data more focused on state companies). The Tokyo Stock Exchange is closed for the first three days of 2024 while the yen suffers slightly on other currencies with operators attentive to the consequences of the strong earthquake that hit the archipelago.

In short, a mixed start to the year for Asian stock markets. The price lists moved at two speeds, with the Chinese ones in the red after the manufacturing PMI index of the national statistics office fell in December to 49, below the 49.6 expected by economists, and the non-manufacturing one – although grew to 50.4 driven by the construction sector – which is affected by the continuation of a phase of contraction in services.

Also Read:  Clermont-l'Hérault: "continue to convey the values ​​of democracy"

Bitcoin runs above 45 thousand dollars for the first time in almost two years (+4.2% to 45,456 dollars) in the wake of expectations for the approval by the SEC of an ETF that invests in the most important of the cryptocurrencies. Oil is also rising on tensions in the Middle East, after Iran sent a warship to the Red Sea in response to the sinking of three Houthi ships by the US. The WTI advances by 1.6% to 72.8 dollars while Brent gains 1.9% to 78.5 dollars

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

They continue to arm themselves! Lions sign this outfielder for the postseason
They continue to arm themselves! Lions sign this outfielder for the postseason
Posted on
What is the best time of day to consume protein?
What is the best time of day to consume protein?
Posted on
Loïc Signor, spokesperson for Renaissance, diverts Le Pen’s wishes into Russian
Loïc Signor, spokesperson for Renaissance, diverts Le Pen’s wishes into Russian
Posted on
unexpected recovery from cancer – difficult to explain, but proven time and time again
unexpected recovery from cancer – difficult to explain, but proven time and time again
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News