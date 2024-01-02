Stock market, Europe towards start of 2024 on the rise. Bitcoin runs

#Stock #market #Europe #start #rise #Bitcoin #runs

In the first session of the new year, the European stock markets seem to be intent on resuming the 2023 run which saw the Stoxx600 index rise by almost 13% and Piazza Affari gain a total of 28%. Futures on the main indices are rising: in particular, those on the Ftse Mib of Milan and the Cac of Paris are rising by half a percentage point.

Yet the stock picture in other areas is of a different tone: Hong Kong loses 1.8%, with sales in the real estate sector, and Shanghai falls by 0.4% after the indicators on economic activity obtained from the managers purchases by Chinese companies signal sluggish manufacturing in December (minimal increase for the Caixin data, but a decline in the official Beijing data more focused on state companies). The Tokyo Stock Exchange is closed for the first three days of 2024 while the yen suffers slightly on other currencies with operators attentive to the consequences of the strong earthquake that hit the archipelago.

In short, a mixed start to the year for Asian stock markets. The price lists moved at two speeds, with the Chinese ones in the red after the manufacturing PMI index of the national statistics office fell in December to 49, below the 49.6 expected by economists, and the non-manufacturing one – although grew to 50.4 driven by the construction sector – which is affected by the continuation of a phase of contraction in services.

Bitcoin runs above 45 thousand dollars for the first time in almost two years (+4.2% to 45,456 dollars) in the wake of expectations for the approval by the SEC of an ETF that invests in the most important of the cryptocurrencies. Oil is also rising on tensions in the Middle East, after Iran sent a warship to the Red Sea in response to the sinking of three Houthi ships by the US. The WTI advances by 1.6% to 72.8 dollars while Brent gains 1.9% to 78.5 dollars