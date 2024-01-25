Stock market, Europe weak on the day of the ECB and US GDP. St. disappoints in Milan

#Stock #market #Europe #weak #day #ECB #GDP #disappoints #Milan

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock markets move below parity in a session characterized by waiting for the outcome of the meeting of the ECB’s governing council: if the confirmation of interest rates at current levels appears to be a foregone conclusion, the market will carefully evaluate the indications coming from President Christine Lagarde to try to understand the timing of the expected easing of monetary policy. The FTSE MIB of Piazza Affari is thus in sharp decline together with the other main indices, while the quarterly reporting season continues. On the macroeconomic front, eyes are also on the United States, where in particular the first reading of the American GDP for the fourth quarter is expected, which could give the Fed new arguments to postpone the rate cut: at the moment the futures on the Fed Funds consider it likely to Approximately 42%, a reduction from the March summit, based on what was calculated by the Cme FedWatch Tool, a clear decrease compared to the 76% chance attributed just a month ago.

Today’s focus is «on the words of Christine Lagarde in the press conference – comments Luigi Nardella of Ceresio Investors – to understand when the ECB plans to start cutting rates». The president and numerous members of the board, recalls Nardella, «maintained a “hawkish” tone despite a stagnant European economy and inflation now close to targets. A change of approach with a reduction in the cost of money before the summer is unlikely, thus increasing the risks for the economy.”

At Piazza Affari St under pressure. Snam also fell after the plan

Among the main headlines on Piazza Affari, a turnaround for the technology sector. After the rises of the day before, supported by the accounts of Asml Holding, the sector is penalized by the results of Tesla and Stmicroelectronics, which suffers one of the worst performances on the Milanese list after the data in line with expectations but the disappointment for the forecasts for 2024 A negative sign also for Snam Rete Gas on the day of the presentation of the new plan to 2027, which also provided the opportunity to revise the 2023 profit guidance upwards. Profit-taking on the banks, starting with Banca Mps, the protagonists of a positive day in the session of Wednesday 24 January. Hera is still at the top of the list, after the rally on the eve of the new plan. Off the main list, Tod’s was well bought and delivered numbers above expectations.

Euro below 1.09 dollars, the yen falls

On the currency market, limited movements awaiting the ECB. The dollar remains strong against other major currencies and pushes the euro back below 1.09. Meanwhile, the Japanese currency is losing ground after having strengthened significantly on the eve of the Bank of Japan signaling that the time for exit from the negative interest rate policy is approaching.

Oil sharply rising, sharp reduction in US inventories

The price of oil is rising sharply, with WTI trading above the threshold of 75 dollars a barrel and Brent above 80 dollars a barrel. The purchases were driven by the unexpected drop in American inventories, which fell to their lowest levels since October and with the economic stimulus coming from China which bodes well for the trend in demand. European natural gas is down slightly, remaining below 29 euros per MWh, after the very positive day the day before on both sides of the Atlantic. «In Europe – say MPS analysts – the movement was supported by news of delays in LNG shipments from Qatar to Southern Europe due to tensions in the Red Sea».