Stock market, opening on the rise for Tokyo and Hong Kong – Podcast / Mortgages, when will the variable rate installments drop?

Stock market, opening on the rise for Tokyo and Hong Kong

Finance

Trading on the rise, taking inspiration from the acceleration of US stock indices driven by purchases of technology

The Tokyo Stock Exchange began trading on the rise, taking inspiration from the acceleration of US stock indexes driven by purchases of technology. The Nikkei reference price list increased by 0.76% to 33,560.30, with an increase of 254 points. On the currency market, the yen weakens against the dollar in a context of broad volatility to a value of 142.60 and against the euro at 157.50.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange also opened higher after closing for the Christmas holidays, with the Hang Seng index gaining 0.74% in early trading, rising by 121.48 points to 16,461.89. The Shanghai Business Center Composite rose 0.10% at the opening, while that of Shenzhen gained 0.06%.

