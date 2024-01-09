Stock market, weak Europe with an eye on inflation. Banks and tech in red

#Stock #market #weak #Europe #eye #inflation #Banks #tech #red

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Banks and technology companies are slowing down the pace of European stock markets which are moving negative. The indices choose caution after the gains of the day before and do not follow the decisive increases on Wall Street and Asia, where Tokyo closed at the highest levels since March 1990 driven by high-tech stocks. The prudence comes with the declarations of various members of the central banks, who continue the series of positions aimed at reducing expectations of rate cuts. This while we wait for the start of the American quarterly season with the big banks at the starting line from Friday (Citigroup, Jp Morgan, Bank of America and Wells Fargo will be the first).

Milan is in the red with the FTSE MIB, Paris (CAC 40) with Gabriel Attal appointed prime minister in France, after the resignation of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and Frankfurt (DAX 30) is little moved after the data on German industrial production (-0, 7% in November, against the expected unchanged figure). Madrid (IBEX 35), London (FTSE 100) and Amsterdam (AEX) also fell.

Eyes always on inflation and central banks

Beyond the few data on the calendar (in Italy the unemployment rate for November), investors’ attention is focused on the inflation numbers expected for the week, including the consumer price index for December on Thursday in United States and the producer price index on Friday, the day on which, among other things, the season of American quarterly reports will begin. The numbers are also and above all important from a central bank perspective, especially after the president of the Atlanta Fed, Raphael Bostic, and Michelle Bowman, part of the Fed board, said they were satisfied with the fact that US inflation is constant decline and have made it clear that they expect rates to fall, but not in the immediate future. Bostic sees two 25 basis point cuts as appropriate, but not before the third quarter, Bowmann still sees upside risks to inflation. He is also cautious about cuts from the ECB with Vujcic stating that the Institute will not cut rates before the summer.

In Milan Pirelli stands out, the banks suffer

As regards the securities, Pirelli & C immediately moved to the top of the Ftse Mib, after Camfin, the vehicle of the Italian Pirelli partners led by Marco Tronchetti Provera, completed two operations planned some time ago and strengthened its shareholding in Bicocca, allowing the Mtp Spa of the Milanese entrepreneur to reach an indirect share of 20.58%. Brunello Cucinelli did well, recording higher-than-expected revenues in the fourth quarter and confirming 10% growth for 2024. The utilities are also on the rise (Snam Rete Gas), while the banks are suffering (Banco Bpm, Banca Pop Er and Banca Mps. The worst is Stmicroelectronics, which like the whole sector is affected by the fact that Samsung has made it known that the operating profit of the fourth quarter 2023 will decrease by more than a third compared to the same period last year.

Dollar little moved, Bitcoin holds its positions

On the currency, the greenback has moved little with the euro remaining below 1.10, in a market that awaits indications from the American inflation arriving on Thursday to understand what the trajectory of the central banks could be in the coming months. Meanwhile, on the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin maintains its positions near the highest levels since April 2022, with growing anticipation for the SEC’s green light for the first crypto ETF on Wall Street.