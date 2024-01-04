Stock markets are not happy, the dollar is strengthening. The cooled labor market did not stop the trend

#Stock #markets #happy #dollar #strengthening #cooled #labor #market #stop #trend

U.S. companies reported 8.7 million new job offers in October, up from 9.6 million in September, according to a Labor Department survey on job vacancies and employee turnover released Tuesday. This lowest opening level since March 2021 – writes the Financial Times.

Economists expected 9.3 million job vacancies, so it is much worse than expected. This is an important indicator presenting the demand for labor in the economy.

Labor demand rose during the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, subsequently driving up wages, but the number of job offers has largely been on a downward trend since 2022. The October decline was due to fewer vacancies in the healthcare, financial and retail sectors.

The number of layoffs remained stable at 1.6 million, and the number of workers leaving their jobs remained at 3.6 million.

Nick Bunker, an economist at job site Indeed, says the sharp decline in new job openings combined with steady hiring means the labor market is “rebalancing” to pre-pandemic levels. – After years of excitement, the American labor market is ready for boring times – he told the Financial Times.

US bonds on the rise



U.S. Treasury yields fell ahead of the jobs report, after a top European Central Bank official said further increases in euro zone interest rates were “rather unlikely.” Resulting from this increase in American bond prices (their yield advantage over euro zone bonds will remain) maintained after the data on job vacancies. In other words, the ECB’s plans and the competition between American and European bonds turned out to be more important for the American market than potential declines in Fed rates after negative changes in the labor market.

On Wednesday, the yield on 10-year US securities fell to 3.92%. A month ago they were at 4.25%. The demand for bonds translated into demand for the dollar itself. As a result, it is strengthening against the euro.

The demand for bonds results in a decline in interest in American shares. The S&P 500 index is down 0.5% on Wednesday, and the Nasdaq technology stocks index is down 0.9%.

What’s next for Fed rates?



The latest signs of weakening demand in the U.S. labor market are likely to be welcomed by the Fed as it debates how much longer to burden the economy to control inflation. Monthly employment data next Friday will be closely watched.

At its meeting at the end of the month, the US central bank is forecast to keep the federal funds rate stable, but at the highest level in 22 years, at 5.25-5.5%. This level has been in force since July. The futures market in Chicago forecasts with 76.3% certainty that a reduction of at least 0.25 percentage points will occur. it will arrive on March 20.

Before the Fed considers cuts, it needs to be sure that inflation is returning to its long-term target of 2 percent, which would be evidence that consumer price growth is moderating. Further signs of cooling in the labor market will also be necessary.

Jay Powell, the Fed chairman, said last week that the central bank’s plan would be to “let the data lead the way.”