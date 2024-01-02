Stock markets have soared in Europe and the USA in the last year. For 2024, the forecast is moderate optimism

#Stock #markets #soared #Europe #USA #year #forecast #moderate #optimism

The most important European indices recorded increases of over 10% and even 20% in the last year. The PSI rose 11.7% and, on Wall Street, the S&P 500 approached historic highs. For next year, markets point to a major impact from inflation and central bank monetary policy.

The year that has now ended was one of intense rises in European stock markets and investors have been conveying positive sensations, albeit with moderation regarding expectations for 2024.

The basis is the fact that the economic slowdown is accompanied by the slowdown in inflation, in year-on-year terms, across Europe and the United States, judging by data from the most recent months, according to a BA&N analysis of the prospects of markets for the new year.

The Lisbon stock exchange was no exception, as it was responsible for gains of around 11.7% between January 1st and December 31st, 2023. Even so, it lagged behind the general trend of European markets. The Stoxx 600 aggregate index, for example, advanced 12.7%, while the French CAC 40 added 16.5%. This was followed by the DAX 30 (Germany), at 20.3%, the IBEX 35 (Spain) at 22.8% and the FTSE MIB (Italy), at 28.0%, the biggest increase among the main markets Europeans.

On the other side of the Atlantic, in the USA, the rises were even more pronounced, with the S&P 500 rising 24.2% and reaching 4,769.8 points, very close to historic highs in terms of share price. At the same time, the Nasdaq 100 gained 53.8%, which makes this the best year for the technological index in the entire 21st century.

Expectations for 2024 are positive, but always guided by moderation, given the existing factors of insecurity. Among them, the possibility of central banks showing themselves to be conservative when it comes to cutting interest rates, after adopting a policy of aggressive increases, stands out. In this sense, the Federal Reserve (Fed) signaled three cuts of 25 basis points in 2024, while the European Central Bank (ECB) insists that it is too early to address the issue.

At the same time that investors are waiting for a continued slowdown in inflation (at least to the 2% mark), as well as for interest rate cuts, a global recession remains a possibility and, of course, would result in strong pressures on main indices. At the same time, the geopolitical situation is uncertain, with wars in Eastern Europe, between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East, between Israel and Hamas, causing scenarios of instability.