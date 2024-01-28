Stock markets, too much optimism in the air. The warning from Amundi’s investment chief

#Stock #markets #optimism #air #warning #Amundis #investment #chief

Vincent Mortier does not seem to want to trust a market that expects a new leap in corporate profits. The unknowns linked to the Middle East and inflation

«Investors are projecting an ideal scenario into the future, without there being a significant recession or an adverse inflationary shock, but what I see is extreme confidence and excessive complacency». Based on his experience, Vincent Mortier doesn’t seem to want to trust a market that expects a new leap in corporate profits, on average 10%, for 2024. With the usual calm that distinguishes him, but also with certainty and precision Amundi’s investment manager is ready to explain the reasons why it is necessary to proceed with maximum caution, reviewing each individual sector.

External factors

«Recent events in the Middle East risk having a significant impact on the supply chain again, while the rise in wages has certainly not stopped, especially in Europe where the labor market adjusts with a certain delay and the demands of the unions they are still very strong in countries like France and Germany”, explains Mortier firstly to Il Sole 24 Ore, who met him in Milan in recent days. What the French expert outlines is a theme linked to business costs, which are destined to remain high “and which investors are underestimating in their forecasts”. At the same time, inflation may not be completely tamed and thus “have an impact on consumers’ ability to continue spending as in recent months”.

It is therefore logical that there is more than one doubt about the possibility of maintaining high profitability both for companies in the industrial sector and for those linked to the consumer sector. In 2024, however, the wind will blow a little less against energy sector stocks, which retreated on earnings last year. “Our forecast – specifies Mortier – is that the price of a barrel of oil will remain around 90 dollars: an ideal level for the producing companies, especially for the major ones, because it is not excessively high to influence demand and not too low to make production through shale oil is not convenient or prevent the development of alternative and renewable energies by companies that are trying to diversify sources”.

Destiny to decipher

The very fate of that financial sector that kept the bar high during 2023 and contributed to the push for Piazza Affari towards record profits still remains to be deciphered. In this case, however, according to Mortier, the challenge is not only played out in terms of margins and the ability to keep them high even after the push of the rate increase guaranteed by the ECB has run out. «The profitability of the credit sector – he assures – depends primarily on the health of the economic cycle, because if there is a recession we will still have to take into account a higher cost of risk, especially for commercial banks, which at the moment the market is not taking into consideration.”

If, on the contrary, signs of growth holding up prevail, or the much hoped-for “soft landing” appears, the chances of seeing the protagonists of the financial sector outperform once again would regain strength. «In Europe, valuations remain cheap and the coupon yield is worth in many cases around 6-7% per year, making listed securities a good alternative to senior level bonds», admits Mortier, indicating the just mentioned sword of Damocles of cost of risk, as well as the “increasingly stringent” regulatory constraints, are the main reasons for the relative underestimation of key parameters such as the stock market price of the banks themselves compared to profits or net worth.

Glass “only half” full

However, prudence inevitably reappears when the final conclusions are drawn on the dynamics of the profits of European companies. «The market tends to always see it as half full, but in our opinion the glass remains only half full», claims Mortier, who, out of metaphor, declares himself ready to bet on a «plus» sign also for 2024 profits , but he also prefers to accompany it with a number closer to zero than to double digits: «There will be winners – he warns – but certainly also losers in the corporate world».

As an example of the excessive optimism felt in the market, especially in the United States, the Amundi expert goes so far as to bother the almost “untouchable” big names in technology: “Investors from Western countries just don’t seem to be able to see the growing competition that it comes from Asia – not only China but also Taiwan, India, Korea and even Japan – where massive investments are being made in the development of new technologies in the field of semiconductors, smartphones, batteries but also digital commerce” warns Mortier , who invites us not to forget the precedent of the late 90s: «Many companies considered leaders in the internet sector no longer exist – he concludes – and this could happen in the future even to today’s winners».

