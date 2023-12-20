Stockholm and Linköping receive permission for high isolation care

From January 1, 2025, high isolation care for patients with highly contagious diseases will be conducted at two locations in the country: Karolinska University Hospital in Huddinge outside Stockholm and University Hospital in Linköping. The board for national highly specialized care decided on 13 December.

Infections with a high mortality and risk of social spread, such as the Ebola virus, Lassa fever and Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, are considered highly contagious diseases.

– This is one of Sweden’s important preparedness areas. The decision means that we will have a clearer division of responsibility for, for example, high isolation transport, surgery and certain preparedness for pharmaceutical needs.

The fact that certain care is classified as national highly specialized care means that it is concentrated in a few hospitals in the country. The aim is that the health care’s knowledge, quality and patient safety should be developed and improved while the resources are used in an efficient manner.

You can read more about the decision here.

