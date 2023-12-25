Stoichkov: I fulfilled my dream! I was rooting for Messi before the final in Qatar

#Stoichkov #fulfilled #dream #rooting #Messi #final #Qatar

The winner of the “Golden Ball” for 1994, Hristo Stoichkov, spoke on the program “This Sunday” on bTV. Kamata talked about different things from his life – his family, meeting the greatest football player of all time Leo Messi, meeting Donald Trump, losing loved ones. Izzo revealed that days before the final with France at the 2022 World Cup, he visited the Argentine camp and received a shirt autographed by the entire team.

“I have fulfilled my childhood dream – to have a good and healthy family and to become a football player. Family life has taught me to listen to my wife Mariana’s advice. I am proud that we have been together for more than 34-35 years. This is a woman who, in the most difficult moments when I was injured, was by my side. In some situations when I had problems, she was still there for me. The family taught me order and discipline. We raised our children ourselves, now we are raising our granddaughter. She has my personality and I like that a lot. She is combative and stands up for herself. I want her to be disciplined because that’s how she can succeed. She wants me to teach her to overcome the impossible.

“The meeting with Donald Trump was very spontaneous. He treated our country very positively. As the president of the USA, he knew that we have over 300,000 Bulgarians living in America. His son knew a lot more about sports than he did, there’s no mistaking it. When he contacted me to talk to him, he said: “Dad, you have no idea who Hristo Stoichkov is. Former Barcelona player, has so many titles, won the Champions League. Ballon d’Or, top scorer at the World Cup. Left Bulgaria, achieved many successes. Johan Cruyff was his coach.” And Trump was delighted, but he knows a lot about Bulgaria.

“I have known Lionel Messi since he was 12-13 years old. I am especially proud of the fact that in all these years it has not changed. He remains an earthly child who is not proud of the Golden Balls won. An amazing husband and father. There are not one or two occasions when he personally invited me to be a guest at the Golden Ball ceremony. At the 2022 World Cup, when Argentina became world champions, I personally went to the team’s camp three days before the final with France. They gave me a shirt that the whole team signed. There is no other shirt like it in the world and it is in the Stoichkov Hall of Fame.

“Football has given me a lot. I have traveled to many countries and have always been proud to be Bulgarian. Naturally, I am also drawn to Catalonia and Barcelona. After all, 20 years of my life have passed there. That love for Barcelona, ​​the team that made me famous and with which I won the most trophies, is inescapable. What we did in 1994, I think will never happen again. This happened thanks to my colleagues, who were top-level, as well as the people from the headquarters, who took care of the whole team. The “Golden Ball” of 1994 was a gift to the whole country. Such a distinction is not earned every day,” shared the legendary football player.

“I say that success will not be repeated because you can see where things are going. For so many years we have not qualified for a European or world championship. The last time was in 2004 in Portugal when we had three losses. From then on, we had some flashes over the years where we had more points and had a chance to be first or second in the group, but we fell short. The trend is noticeable that we do not produce football players, and we have many diamonds in Bulgaria, but someone needs to polish them. My greatest sorrow is that they closed down the controversial schools where these diamonds were processed.”

“Why should I enter politics? To put ice on a healthy head. It’s not for me!” Stoichkov snapped. “As an athlete, I have had many losses, but the real loss is when you lose a close person. That was the case with my grandfather, my father, Trifon Ivanov. As with other friends, with Pele, Johan Cruyff, Maradona, Jacky Dimitrov, Ayan Sadakov. These are things that stay inside you and you can’t get over them forever. You always think of these people at some point and you feel sad.”

“Who are these haters? Why should I think they wrote or said anything. I don’t care about those things. I look after my life, I look after my granddaughter. I have no one to hide from. Why do I have to hide? I haven’t done anything wrong. Now it says that my name is being smeared because of the participation of advertisements. I want to remind these people that because of the same bookmakers, sport still exists in Bulgaria,” Hristo Stoichkov is emphatic.