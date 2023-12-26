Stomach ache and blank diet: foods to avoid after a few too many binges

#Stomach #ache #blank #diet #foods #avoid #binges

Temporary stomach ache

Stomach pain can occur for many reasons, when it is temporary and the cause is not an underlying pathology (we talked about it HERE), there are foods that promote recovery after excesses, often to blame for the discomfort, or after a responsible virus of gastroenteritis. And they are tips that also work in the case of common “heartburn”.

Dairy products

Dairy products will certainly be banned for some time: a “light” dinner based on milk and rusks, for example, is not easy on the stomach; in fact, foods with a high lactose content (such as milk and cheese) are difficult to digest. Consider also that many people lack lactase, the specific enzyme that allows you to digest milk, and even those who tolerate it, in the presence of a virus, could have digestive difficulties for up to a month. If you really can’t do without it, you can opt for lactose-free milk.

Carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks can make you bloat too much, making the feeling of discomfort worse. Many such drinks are also acidic and can alter the acidity of the gastrointestinal tract leading to reflux, heartburn and poor digestion. Better to opt for still water or smooth drinks without sugar, such as tea or herbal teas.

Caffeine

The caffeine present in coffee, soft drinks and chocolate can also increase stomach acid (also milk chocolate contains lactose).

Acidic foods

Acidic foods such as citrus fruits, tomato sauce and chili peppers can lead to reflux.

Fat food

A review of studies suggests that foods high in saturated fat (like deli meats) are difficult to digest. They may also increase the feeling of bloating because they raise levels of the gut hormone cholecystokinin (CCK), which affects the feeling of fullness and the time it takes for food to pass through the stomach. Higher CCK levels are also linked to nausea, bloating, and feelings of fullness.

Spices

Very spicy or spicy foods could make stomach symptoms worse, and although spicy foods don’t cause ulcers directly, they could irritate existing ones. One study found that capsaicin, an ingredient in peppers, can cause discomfort in individuals with recurrent indigestion.

Alcohol

It is a good rule to remember that alcoholic beverages should not be drunk: in addition to the damage caused by abuse, they can irritate the stomach and cause dehydration because they act as a diuretic.

Ultra-processed foods

Foods that are heavily processed by the food industry (pre-packaged and ready-made ones) should be avoided because they contain all the components listed above together: they are rich in fat, lactose, spices, salt and sugar, which can aggravate gastrointestinal symptoms. They are certainly not included in a “blank” diet.

Preferred foods

Are there any foods to favor? In addition to grandma’s classic light broth and the white diet, you can choose for example: bread, boiled rice, grilled chicken or turkey, bananas, eggs, cooked carrots, boiled potatoes. Without forgetting to drink plenty of fluids.