Stone Age teenagers were already chewing gum almost ten thousand years ago Science

#Stone #Age #teenagers #chewing #gum #ten #thousand #years #Science

By Robbert van der Linde

Jan 24, 2024 at 1:37 PM

According to Swedish scientists, hunter-gatherers already chewed ‘bubble gum’ almost ten thousand years ago. The chewed remains reveal a lot about how Stone Age people ate and maintained their teeth.

The chewing gum consists of pitch from the bark of a birch. The pieces show clear teeth marks. The chewing gum was probably used as a kind of glue to make tools and weapons.

Archaeologists found the chewed pieces thirty years ago north of the Swedish city of Gothenburg. Skeletons were also found nearby. They are about 9,700 years old. The teeth of some skeletons match the prints on the chewing gum.

Both men and women chewed pieces of bark, says lead researcher Anders Götherström Scientific Reports. The DNA found indicates that mainly teenagers chewed it.

“People may also have chewed the bark because they liked it, or because they thought it had medicinal powers,” says Götherström.

Chewing gum also shows dental problems

Thanks to the DNA left behind on the chewing gum, scientists can learn a lot about what and how people ate in the late Stone Age. The scientists discovered that people at that time ate deer, trout, duck, fox, apples and hazelnuts, among other things.

The chewing gum also shows that people sometimes struggled with dental problems. For example, a teenage girl had severe gum disease, as evidenced by the number of bacteria on a piece she had chewed.

Image: Verner Alexandersen/Stockholm University/AFP/Getty Images

SwedenScienceHistory