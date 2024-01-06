Stones and glass flew at the markets. According to the police, the ex-footballer’s son did not threaten people, he got them

#Stones #glass #flew #markets #police #exfootballers #son #threaten #people

6 Jan 2024 at 19:00

I

The culprit of the accident does not know how fast he was going.

KOŠICE. The driver of the sporty Audi RS 3, who caused a traffic accident a few days before Christmas near the crowded markets near Aupark, did not commit the crime of public endangerment.

This is how the police evaluated the situation, according to which it was an offense for which the driver paid several hundred euros.

The article continues under the video advertisement The article continues under the video advertisement

Neither the police nor the culprit of the accident specified the information about the athlete’s speed.

Related article Related article The Audi driver threatened people at the bus stop, demolished the railing, damaged the displays of the Aupark Read

Stones, plastic and glass flew through the air

Three days before Christmas Eve, the car skidded into the railing on the raised island that separates the driving directions on Náměstí osloboditelův.

After the accident, several glass panels on the building of the shopping center were broken.

There were a lot of people there at that time, because there were Christmas markets in front of the shopping center.

No one was injured.

The mayor of Staré Mesto Igor Petrovčik (independent) was also present at the scene of the accident.

“I heard a huge crash and saw a vortex that threw up a lot of rocks, car debris and parts after it hit the guardrail. The thrown material fell on the market stalls and also hit the glass panels of the Aupark, which shattered and fell from the first floor and the ground floor onto the sidewalk. People were literally jumping,” he described the situation in December.

According to him, the driver was going several times faster than the local regulations allow.

According to Petrovčik, the position of the bumper, which ended up at a distant public transport stop, was supposed to prove it.

He was fined

More than two weeks later, we asked the police for information about the speed of the vehicle, as well as other circumstances of the accident.

She did not answer whether the 26-year-old driver of the sports Audi exceeded the maximum permitted speed.

Its spokeswoman, Lenka Ivanová, sent us almost identical information that was published by the police the day after the accident.

“According to the results of the investigation so far, the driver did not adjust the driving speed to his abilities, characteristics of the vehicle and load, weather conditions, condition and nature of the road and other circumstances that can be foreseen,” said Ivanova.

According to her, the motorist committed an offense against the safety and flow of road traffic.

“The police fined him on the spot in the amount of 500 euros,” added Ivanova to the new information.

Related article Related article The new police president dismissed the regional director in Košice Read

No general threat

The police assessed that the accident did not fulfill the factual essence of the crime of general endangerment.

The reason for this is that no persons were injured and no public facility was damaged.

“The railing is not defined as a public facility,” specified Ivanova.

For example, a 28-year-old Bulgarian was supposed to have committed a criminal act of public endangerment, who in an accident on Thursday between Piešťany and Trnava with a Volvo at high speed demolished a gas station at a gas station.

The Trnava investigator has already started criminal prosecution in the case.

No one was injured in the accident, preliminary damage is more than 200,000.

In addition to information about the accident, the police on the Facebook page of the SR Police – Trnava region also published a video that captures it in detail.

Related article Related article A Bulgarian driver demolished a gas station on the D1 highway Read

Driver: You won’t drive across town like a fool

[email protected] so that we can help you.” data-msg-btn-logout=”Log in as another user” data-msg-btn-close=”Stay logged in” >

Transport Subscribe to the topic Subscribe

Novelty: Receive notifications of new articles in the watched topic by e-mail. Try the new feature and turn on your subscription.

Read the most important news from the east of Slovakia at Korzar.sme.sk. All news from Košice can be found on Košice Korzár