Stop buying this famous yogurt sold in supermarkets, it is very bad for your health – Tuxboard

Are you used to eating yogurt from the supermarket? Beware of this very dangerous brand according to a weight loss expert.

Ce famous yogurt is the worst of all according to one expert. Indeed, this product represents a real danger for your health if you consume it regularly. Find out what brand it is so you don’t get fooled at the supermarket again!

A product very appreciated by the French

Yogurt is an essential product for many French people. Indeed, the latter is a real success at any time of the day.

For breakfast, dessert, or snack, this dairy product has always been recommended by health specialists. It is now part of our daily life.

Each French person eats on average 170 pots of yogurt per year. Doctors recommend this product for its protein and probiotic contributions.

This product would even be perfect for keeping diseases away. “ Frequent consumption of yogurt reduces the risk of diabetes. And improves immune function ».

Be careful though! Not all supermarket yogurts are created equal. Dessert creams and other sweet recipes should be avoided to maintain a Healthy eating.

It is best to turn to natural yogurts to benefit from these benefits. But here again, some brands have very unpleasant surprises in store!

Yogurt to avoid at all costs in the supermarket

You may not know it, but some natural yogurts are as high in calories as dessert. This is the case of a very well-known brand that everyone buys in supermarkets.

A health expert shared his opinion on this popular brand. And the findings are rather alarming!

This brand is none other than ” Perle de Lait “ from Yoplait. Although seemingly healthy, the recipe actually hides ingredients that are very bad for your health.

The expert explains: “ When you look at the composition, it leaves something to be desired. In ingredient number 3 there is sucre. In number 4 of the water. ».

« We also find processed rice and cassava starch, skimmed milk powder, lemon juice from concentrate and coloring.These products have no health benefits. Worse still, they can even cause illness.

This product is more like a sweet dessert and not a yogurt. Indeed, this one is much too rich in fat and sugar. It is therefore not recommended to consume it every day.

As such, it is important to remain very vigilant when doing your shopping. Always remember to read the compositions before purchasing.

How to choose the right yogurt?

Yogurts are very good for your health. As long as you make the right choices! But then, which brand should you turn to to avoid processed products ?

Doctors recommend alternatives like the Little Swiss or the Skyrs. These are rich in protein and contain almost no sugar. They provide a feeling of satiety and are nutritionally better.

If you prefer fruit yogurts, opt for organic brands instead. Avoid long-term compositions and monitor sugar levels. The Lait de Vache brand is one of the best according to experts.

When in doubt, don’t hesitate to use tools like Yuka to find out the scores of your favorite yogurts. This will help you make the best choices at the supermarket.

Finally, you can also make your own own yogurts to enjoy all the benefits of this dairy product. This solution is simple, healthy and very economical. Notice to amateurs!