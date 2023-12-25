«Stop complaining, Macerata healthcare is excellent»

#Stop #complaining #Macerata #healthcare #excellent

We receive the open letter sent to us by a reader, who prefers to remain anonymous, who thanks the Macerata healthcare system, with which, due to her health conditions, she has recently interacted.

«At the end of the year we take stock and look to the future. A future full of many uncertainties, even more so for those who find themselves facing a difficult path to recovery. I want to thank some doctors/departments who are helping us, trying in this way to raise awareness in society which takes everything for granted and which often complains when it goes to the emergency room for a small problem and is forced to wait hours for the benefit of cases more serious.

First of all, I want to thank Dr. Maurizio Mancini of Civitanova for the support he never fails to give me, even taking away his free time. He was attentive and present when I fell seriously ill with covid. He was able to give me the right therapies and heal me, avoiding hospitalization.

I want to thank the Macerata hospital, in particular the surgery department, where the head physician Walter Siquini had the courage to operate on my father who was already in serious condition and save his life, together with the nephrologists who never gave up. And with them the nurses, affectionate and ready to satisfy every need, even the least obvious ones and the fundamentals who do the dirty work every day: they always took care of my father as if he were a family member, not just a patient. And also the cleaners who are essential to maintaining healthy environments.

Lately, unfortunately, I often frequent the oncology department of the Macerata hospital, considered a true excellence. And now I understand why. An active department, made up of head physician, doctors and a truly efficient staff. Nothing is left to chance, no patient is neglected, despite the working conditions in which they have to operate, they demonstrate an efficiency worthy of the most renowned large hospitals, at least on paper. The support of the psychologist is absolutely recommended. Nurses want to be called by name to give the impression of being part of the family and eliminate the gaps between patients and operators. Doctor Nicola Battelli has surrounded himself with a staff of truly good and approachable oncologists who are always ready to respond to any doubts or needs. I think it is necessary to underline this.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the emergency room in Camerino, which unfortunately I have had to visit in recent months. Despite the overcrowding and the many cases of covid they never back down. I met a scrupulous doctor who spares no attention.

This whole message is intended not only to thank, but also to make all of us ordinary citizens reflect on the importance of our public health. These people work exhausting shifts, in terrible conditions, seeing with my own eyes I understand why many want to give up or work abroad. The emergency rooms are at their limit, it’s a real trench. But they are our angels, they are the ones who save our lives every day. We must appreciate their work. Before going to the emergency room for a painful callus on your foot, perhaps we should carefully consider that we are taking away space from real emergencies. Let’s respect each other more and be more collaborative.

Doctors and hospital staff went on strike recently. Instead of criticizing these initiatives, the population should stand united alongside them. If we don’t save our healthcare, who should? Or do we wait for health to become a privilege for the rich? But if doctors work double shifts and are pushed to exhaustion, how can they treat us well? Never take any of this for granted. In addition to the thank you message, which seems obvious at Christmas, I would like to stir consciences a little. Health is the most important thing we have, when you lose it unfortunately it’s too late to understand it.”