“Stop restrictive diets which are dangerous and counterproductive!” : advice from a dietician to eat better

Camille Van Sandwyk, dietitian at the Saint-Luc de Bouge clinic, participated in our “Health call center” and received several calls from our readers. Not surprisingly, their questions were mostly related to weight loss.

“To begin with, it is essential to ask ourselves why these new resolutions are important to us,” warns the dietitian. “Find the real reasons that motivate them in order to be able to keep them in the long term.”

Then comes, logically, the question of regimes… which Camille Van Sandwyk firmly opposes. “Restrictive diets are no, stop! They lead to multiple metabolic, hormonal and psychological disturbances; deficiencies; eating disorders, etc. They are therefore dangerous. In addition, they cause weight gain over the long term. term due to the yo-yo effect which leads to an irreversible increase in fat mass each time. It is completely counterproductive.” The specialist further recommends adapting your diet and creating a favorable context to regulate your weight and then maintain it, by being accompanied by a health professional. “Many people know how to eat well, in theory, but not how to go about it, how to put their knowledge into practice, how to cook, etc. Hence the interest in personalized support, on a case-by-case basis. ” No miracle recipe, therefore.

As for the ideal weight, rather than basing yourself on your BMI (body mass index), it is better to rely on your “healthy weight”. “The one that we do not choose, which is genetically programmed and which we can maintain without controlling one’s diet and physical activity. It cannot be calculated, it is by working in particular on reconnecting to their needs that I help my patients to get closer to it. Also note that this fitness weight changes over the course of life and can be increased by the yo-yo effect.”

Remember, finally, that any change requires leaving your comfort zone, “which will inevitably be a little uncomfortable”.

5 tips for eating better

Beyond weight loss, a balanced diet above all allows you to… stay in good health. What everyone should, a priori, aspire to. To do this, Camille Van Sandwyk gave us five valuable tips: “In addition to the classic five fruits and vegetables a day, of course…”

1. Reconnect with your body “It’s important to listen to your needs and desires. To understand how the body works and to act accordingly. Be careful, however, in certain cases, self-perception is biased, I think for people who suffer from eating disorders, for example. It is then absolutely necessary to be accompanied by a health professional.”

2. Maintain pleasure “Pleasure is an important concept that ties in with that of listening to your body. To be satisfied and stop eating, you must not only have filled your stomach, but also have satisfaction, pleasure. Which is not the case when we constantly deprive ourselves.”

3. Stay well hydrated “Promote good hydration, at least 1-1.5 liters of water per day, still or sparkling, bottled or from the tap, it doesn’t matter. Or even flavored, without added sugars. This is the the only drink essential to our body.”

4. Limit ultra-processed products “I say “limit” and not “eliminate”. Our body does not need ultra-processed products, but our mind sometimes appreciates it. However, food is not only useful for to nourish, but also to regulate mood, it is synonymous with sharing, with social contact, it brings people together. Do you want that piece of chocolate to feel better? Go for it! It only becomes problematic when food doesn’t is more than the only way to regulate your emotions.”

5. Plan your meals “A balanced diet starts with good organization. I therefore advise planning your meals, the different menus of the week or at least part of them, and filling your cupboards and fridge while sticking to the established shopping list. I also recommend always having a “relief meal” in reserve, when the cupboards and the fridge are empty and you might be tempted to fall back on a ready-made meal…”