Stop retirements and work up to 75 years for doctors. A drastic solution to save the NHS

#Stop #retirements #work #years #doctors #drastic #solution #save #NHS

by Ettore Jorio

Not doing this, taking into account that 45% of hospital workers and 52% of paediatricians and family doctors are over 60 years old, runs the risk of threatening the functioning of social and health care for the person, even the existence of the health system public.

29 GEN –

There is a problem and it needs to be resolved. There are no doctors, not even nurses, and no one thinks of veterinarians and their support staff, functional to ensuring prevention and food safety.

Aging is total. Professional workers and recipients now well beyond retirement age levels. Retired people and those close to being retired are the majority of the nation which, taking into account the birth rate decline, will be destined to grow in such a progression as to leave many users alone and sitting by the fireplace (so to speak, given the private offer!) doctors still in force.

The tragedy is that politics has left planning aside since 2006, the last year in which the National Health Plan was drawn up. Too annoying to do it by a bureaucracy that is inadequate and lazy in collecting the data, but truthful, in noting the emerging risks, in identifying the epidemiological needs and the personnel necessary to satisfy them, in recording the professional insufficiency functional to the solutions and in demand that the training system adapt to the numbers necessary to guarantee health.

In the absence of real planning, overshadowed by projects played (as usual) at the dice during the State-Regions Conference, 21 health systems have been created, mostly based on competing systems. But not in the sense of competing to obtain better offers, but rather to attract more regional imports of sick people, often desperate and frequently driven to poverty.

Hence the total imbalance between some northern regions, queens of active mobility. Others above Rome equipped to defend themselves. The rest, historical components of the South, to be expert producers in billion-dollar migration and in the multiplication not of “loaves and fishes” but of accreditations and contracts galore with private individuals, with consequent specialization in billion-dollar budget holes.

This is a situation which has caused the country to split in two also due to the conflict of specializations: one to hoard billions; the other to distribute them. In the middle, a population of doctors and nurses with white hair, who left users in the middle of the street. This also means that conventional medicine has closed down a very high percentage of family doctors: those who were both pleasures and pains. The former distributed by those with the traditional spirit of service. The latter resulting from the methodology of dumping one’s patients in emergency rooms.

This is the story not of one of us, but of all of us. However, the proposal must follow it. In the meantime, for politics to come to its senses by annually rescheduling the intervention of the NHS, it is necessary to find the solution to this “nightmarish” health system. To do this it is not enough to turn to Cannavacciuolo, a semi-structural measure is needed. One of those who offer the opportunity of assistance while waiting for “our people to arrive”, provided that the training program is not also “fake”, in the sense of remaining deserted of the best teachers, those who are needed.

Therefore, in both cases, a stop to retirements and an extension of the working age up to 75 years. This is in the consideration that today’s seventy-five year olds are as active as fifty five year olds once were and that the forecast of the time needed for “the fresh ones to arrive”, which however are not around the corner at all.

A logic, moreover, in line with what is noted on a daily basis where the request for private assistance is mostly addressed to doctors who were previously employed by the NHS, now operating fully in the accredited and non-accredited private sectors.

Not doing this, taking into account that 45% of hospital workers and 52% of paediatricians and family doctors are over 60 years old, runs the risk of threatening the functioning of social and health care for the person, even the existence of the health system public.

Faced with this, we still need to resolve the problem of unfair competition at home but also of non-EU cross-border competition, to whom (almost always Latin Americans) national thanks should still be given for having covered the guilty gaps in staffing.

But social and health care, as many of us understand it, is not done by resorting to benches but by planning and implementing what is needed. A ban on SSN affiliates and part-time employees from providing paid services through anonymous cooperatives, queens of a sort of new professional gangmastering, would be ideal.

Ettore Jorio

January 29, 2024

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Studies and Analysis