stop sanctions for those who don’t finish the work

Beyond the damage there is the risk of mockery. Not only is a large number of families at risk of not being able to complete the work financed with Superbonus, but for many of them the tax authorities could knock on the door and ask for a 110 percent refund even on the work already done. For this reason, in the decree on the Superbonus that the government should dismiss in the council of ministers on December 28, a rule has emerged to defuse future investigations. A sort of 110% “amnesty”. To understand what it is, we need to delve into the complex rules that govern the building incentive introduced in 2020, and which provide that to obtain the bonus it is necessary to improve the energy performance of buildings or villas by at least two energy classes. For example, if the property is in the “G” category it must rise to at least “E”. But what happens to those who do not respect this condition? You must return the deduction obtained to the State, even if it was discounted on the invoice. «This is one of the critical aspects to be addressed, a solution must be found to avoid unpleasant surprises for many people who find themselves in this unpleasant situation not always through their own fault, but also due to the continuous changes in rules and the soaring prices of raw materials”, explains Guido Quirino Liris, the rapporteur of the budget maneuver who had written the amendment to introduce an extraordinary Sal (state of progress of work) to “orderly” close all the work for 2023.

The solution, in reality, is already on the table, and was discussed in recent days in the technical meetings at the Ministry of Economy which is working on the provision and it would also have been discussed on the sidelines of the pre-council in which a thousand extensions were discussed. But the measure continues to suffer from the strong doubts of Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who has always taken a position of clear closure to any rule on the Superbonus that could increase the expenditure on public accounts by even a single euro.

