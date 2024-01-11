Stop smoking: hypnosis sessions are free in the Hautes-Pyrénées

#Stop #smoking #hypnosis #sessions #free #HautesPyrénées

the essentials Quitting smoking was one of the good resolutions for the new year. At the Tarbes-Lourdes hospital center, in Hautes-Pyrénées, a team deploys all possible elements, including free hypnosis sessions, whereas they are billed at €80 on average, in the private sector.

“I’m quitting smoking.” This resolution dates from the end of the last century. Since then, things have evolved, as evidenced by the tobacco service created by the late Dr Jean-François Millet, at the Tarbes-Lourdes hospital center. Is quitting smoking still among the priorities in 2024? Cathy Rouby, tobacco nurse, brings her experience.

Traffic jam at hospital tobacco appointments at the start of 2024?

No. The “I quit smoking this year” resolution took a back seat, behind the “No Tobacco Month” operation in November. This operation unfortunately suffered from a lack of communication at the hospital level…

In what sense?

It is an internal problem, due to a lack of communication, which the doctors and services concerned reported at the time. But hey, we’re not going to look back on the past.

Had it been detrimental?

Yes and no. No because despite this communication problem, I was not able to honor all requests. In November, I held 60 appointments: 30 for consultations and 30 for hypnosis.

A hypnosis?

Yes. The addiction/tobacco service offers, after consultation, hypnosis sessions.

At what price?

Free of charge, for people who are interested in signing up for our approach, while it costs up to €80 outside the hospital.

Coming back to New Year’s resolutions, does this mean that there are a lot fewer smokers?

No Unfortunately. There is even an explosion in the number of smokers. The context of inflation has created a psycho-affective context which has pushed the most deprived to take refuge in tobacco consumption.

Despite the price increase?

The increase has pushed consumers, among our consultants, to turn to the Spanish market: for the most deprived (for around 50% of the unemployed), but also for the middle and even upper classes (20% of executives and higher categories).

Are young people still the primary consumers?

No. Tobacco consumption tends to decrease among young people.

Because of electronic cigarettes, CBD?

CBD, I’ll tell you no right away: it’s more expensive than cannabis, but that’s out of my hands. As for the electronic cigarette, long considered a second-line medium, it is losing ground.

So, besides not starting with smoking, what do we do?

If one has not started smoking, everything is done. Otherwise, the first thing is to take stock of your assessment of your dependence on tobacco. Then, you have to work on yourself: bring out all the advantages of quitting smoking.

And there?

And there, the person is ready for us to help them put in place all the strategies to divert the addiction: they can contact the service at 05.62.54.61.98.