Stop worrying; 13-year-old girl missing from Kothamangalam found in Changanassery – Girl Missing

#Stop #worrying #13yearold #girl #missing #Kothamangalam #Changanassery #Girl #Missing

Kochi – A missing 13-year-old girl has been found from Injoor, Kothamangalam. The boy, who went missing around 3.30 pm on Saturday, was found at Kottayam Changanassery KSRTC bus stand around 9.20 pm. The conductor noticed that the child was alone in the KSRTC bus and immediately informed the police.

Changanassery police brought the child to the station. The boy talked to his parents through video calls. The boy’s relative has reached the station. The police have started an investigation into the incident. The information is that the child was not abducted by anyone and that the child left the house after a fight with the family members.

The child of Injur native is missing. The search was started after the relatives informed the police. The police also got the CCTV footage of the child walking in the Mathirapilly area. After this it was found in Changanassery.

Also Read:  They report the release of two Americans imprisoned in Sebin

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Mysterious Facts about Comets, Tailed Stars Who Came Unexpectedly
Mysterious Facts about Comets, Tailed Stars Who Came Unexpectedly
Posted on
The Archbishop of Tomis, ÎPS Teodosie, on smoking: A person who smokes cannot drink, because he is worse than a pagan
The Archbishop of Tomis, ÎPS Teodosie, on smoking: A person who smokes cannot drink, because he is worse than a pagan
Posted on
Venezuelan Ismael Barroso has a date with history in Las Vegas (+Details)
Venezuelan Ismael Barroso has a date with history in Las Vegas (+Details)
Posted on
Signs that indicate that you are suffering from a psychological disorder and need a doctor, most notably lack of personal hygiene
Signs that indicate that you are suffering from a psychological disorder and need a doctor, most notably lack of personal hygiene
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News