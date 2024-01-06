Stop worrying; 13-year-old girl missing from Kothamangalam found in Changanassery – Girl Missing

#Stop #worrying #13yearold #girl #missing #Kothamangalam #Changanassery #Girl #Missing

Kochi – A missing 13-year-old girl has been found from Injoor, Kothamangalam. The boy, who went missing around 3.30 pm on Saturday, was found at Kottayam Changanassery KSRTC bus stand around 9.20 pm. The conductor noticed that the child was alone in the KSRTC bus and immediately informed the police.

Changanassery police brought the child to the station. The boy talked to his parents through video calls. The boy’s relative has reached the station. The police have started an investigation into the incident. The information is that the child was not abducted by anyone and that the child left the house after a fight with the family members.

The child of Injur native is missing. The search was started after the relatives informed the police. The police also got the CCTV footage of the child walking in the Mathirapilly area. After this it was found in Changanassery.