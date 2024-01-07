Stores open on January 7, 2024 – Żabka, Biedronka, Lidl, Auchan, Dino, Carrefour. Until what time are they open?

#Stores #open #January #Żabka #Biedronka #Lidl #Auchan #Dino #Carrefour #time #open

Store opening hours Sunday, January 7, 2024 may differ from those applicable on weekdays. Supporters of shopping on the last day of the week and on holidays certainly have no reason to be enthusiastic. The 2024 trading Sunday calendar is not very large. This year there are only the last seven days of the week during which you will be able to visit shopping malls and discount stores. The calendar is dominated by non-trading Sundays, and the trade ban has become a permanent part of Poles’ reality. Before we go to the store, it is worth checking: what hours and where to shop 7/01/2024so as not to bounce off the proverbial door handle.

Sunday, January 7, 2024 – shops

Many people are probably wondering are Biedronka and Lidl open on January 7, 2024. Auchan, Dino, Carrefour are also of interest to a large group of Poles. Unfortunately, this day falls on a non-trading Sunday. All shopping malls and discount stores will be closed. You will only be able to shop at these points on Monday. However, this does not mean that all stores are closed. The exceptions to the trade ban are, for example, Żabka and Carrefour Express.

Biedronka January 7, 2024 – closed

Lidl January 7, 2024 – closed

Auchan January 7, 2024 – closed

Dino January 7, 2024 – closed

Carrefour January 7, 2024 – closed

Żabka 7/01/2024 – opening hours

Żabka opening and closing hours on January 7, 2024 may differ from those during the week. Although Żabka is a franchise store, which means that it is one of the few grocery chains that remains open on Sunday, it is worth checking its opening hours on that day. Most stores of this chain will be open from 10:00 to 20:00. In many cities you can also shop at Żabka Nano, which allows you to stock up on necessary food products 24 hours a day.

Carrefour Express January 7, 2024 – opening hours

Carrefour Express 7.01.2023, like Żabka, also remains open on Sundays and holidays because they also operate on a franchise basis. Most branches will be open until 11 p.m. on this day. However, there are a few exceptions, according to which some chain stores will only be open until 9:00 p.m. or 10:00 p.m. It is best to check the exact hours in advance – on the store door or on the official website.