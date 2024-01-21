Storm against ban on internal combustion engines from 2035. Strongest European faction rejects it

#Storm #ban #internal #combustion #engines #Strongest #European #faction #rejects

The strongest European conservative bloc strongly opposed the ban on internal combustion engines. The European People’s Party (EPP) has written a manifesto that, according to Politico, reflects the growing strength of right-wing parties across the bloc. According to polls, the EPP is on course to win the European elections in June, having also won the previous ones in 2019. The faction also wants to strengthen controls at the borders of the European Union.

The fourteen-page manifesto, which presents an insight into the pre-election situation in the People’s Party faction, is a response to the initiatives of the European Greens and Social Democrats and at the same time a call to support industry. It calls for the cancellation of one of the landmark policies of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her former “climate czar” Frans Timmermans – the ban on combustion engines from 2035, Politico points out.

“We reject the policy of bans such as the ban on internal combustion engines and we will also revise it as soon as possible,” the manifesto said. Instead of forcing the transition to electric cars, the EPP says it will rely on “innovative concepts and market instruments for climate protection with emissions trading, the expansion of renewable energy sources and the circular economy”, adding that it wants to “further develop” the Green Deal – a large package of climate laws. which von der Leyen came up with.

The initiative was also supported, for example, by MEP Tomáš Zdechovský (KDU-ČSL). “Reason wins over ideology again. Internal combustion engines in 2035 can be fully in line with the EU’s green policy. Abolishing them would thus be a huge mistake. That is why we want to push through the revision of the EU regulation with the people,” said Zdechovský on the X network.

The manifesto also calls for the appointment of an EU defense commissioner to coordinate policies across the bloc, and the phasing out of the post of EU high representative, currently held by Spain’s socialist politician Josep Borrell, in favor of an “EU foreign minister”.

“Foreign policy representatives appointed so far by the Social Democrats have often failed to fulfill their role,” said the manifesto, which includes contributions from conservative parties across Europe but has not yet been adopted. “Therefore, the EPP calls for the replacement of this position with an EU foreign minister and the appointment of a European Security Council to support him, so that the EU can respond quickly to international crises.”

In addition to tripling the number of EU border guards from 10,000 to 30,000, the EPP also wants to process more asylum applications outside the EU and make more agreements with non-EU countries to “keep migrants at bay,” Politico writes.