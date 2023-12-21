Storm before Christmas: Hurricane-like gusts and severe storm surges expected – Panorama

#Storm #Christmas #Hurricanelike #gusts #severe #storm #surges #expected #Panorama

Storm Zoltan swept across northern Germany on Thursday, severely impacting early Christmas traffic. At times, all long-distance trains on the important connection from Berlin to Hanover were canceled. This also affected many travelers who wanted to travel to North Rhine-Westphalia.

According to Deutsche Bahn (DB), there were restrictions due to storm damage, especially in northern Germany. Numerous regional and long-distance trains were canceled at Hamburg Central Station. The DB canceled train connections due to the numerous disruptions. Passengers can use their ticket on a later day. However, the railway also pointed out that long-distance trains were already very busy due to the upcoming Christmas period.

Storm surge feared – ferry traffic affected

People on the Elbe, Weser and Ems have to prepare for severe storm surges. The water levels in the rivers are expected to rise to more than 2.50 meters above mean high water on Friday morning, as the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) announced. This would mean that the limit for a severe storm surge would be exceeded. Hamburg, Bremen and Lower Saxony are affected.

A severe storm surge is expected on the coasts of the North Sea. This already had an impact on ferry traffic on Thursday. Many ferries between the Halligen and the mainland were canceled, as the Wyker steamship shipping company announced. A special timetable applies to other ferries on Friday.

In view of the expected storm surge on Friday night, the Hamburg police warned against staying in low-lying areas around the Elbe. This particularly affects the port, the Hafencity and areas on the Elbe. Buildings in these areas should also be protected from flooding and vehicles should be relocated to higher areas.

Zoltan is also causing problems in the rest of the country. As a precautionary measure, the Essen Christmas market remained closed on Thursday due to the storm warning. In Hanover, parks remained closed.

It is expected to rain a lot in the low mountain ranges and the Alps until the night of Christmas Eve

For Bavaria, the meteorologists initially predicted a lot of snow for the higher altitudes of the Bavarian Forest. There are also expected to be squalls on Friday night. The DWD expects stormy gusts or squalls in the Bavarian plains until Saturday, particularly in the foothills of the Alps and generally in the mountains, severe squalls. At higher altitudes in the Alps and the Bavarian Forest there could also be hurricane-like gusts and sometimes hurricane-force gusts on the highest peaks. It is expected to rain a lot in the low mountain ranges and the Alps until the night of Christmas Eve. In the Allgäu, the DWD warns of severe, continuous rain.