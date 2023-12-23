Storm depression: Numerous fire brigade operations – great risk of avalanches

#Storm #depression #Numerous #fire #brigade #operations #great #risk #avalanches

The fire brigade is still in constant use due to the storm. The danger of avalanches is currently greater than 1500 meters.

According to the Salzburg State Fire Brigade Association, 1,543 firefighters were deployed on 482 missions between Friday morning and Saturday afternoon due to the storm. There are currently 105 missions running on Saturday later in the afternoon. The missions are often due to fallen trees, especially in the Hallein – Kuchl – Puch area there are some missions due to covered roofs. The city of Salzburg reports that Keltenallee had to be closed between Berchtesgadener Straße and Herbert-von-Karajan-Weg due to various trees that had fallen onto the street. According to the Salzburg fire department, the area of ​​forest there – in the area between Pflegerbrücke and Hellbrunn – cannot be safely passed due to the ongoing storm.

The country’s civil protection agency warns that the final peak of the storm will be reached around midday and is calling on the population to stay indoors. Flachgau is particularly affected. It is also warned that the highest avalanche warning levels will be in effect for the next few days.

Due to the heavy snowfall in some areas, for example in the northern reservoirs, the danger of avalanches above 1500 meters is high in the state, according to the Salzburg Avalanche Warning Service. It is currently particularly high in the Hochkönig and Steinernes Meer areas. More about that here.

According to Salzburg AG, 491 households in the state of Salzburg are currently without electricity. Especially in Flachgau (parts of Großgmain, Strobl), Tennengau (parts of Adnet, St Koloman, Kuchl, Golling, Annaberg) and Pinzgau (parts of Lofer, Krimml, Königsleiten).

The Hellbrunn Advent Magic is closed today and tomorrow due to storm damage. The Salzburg open-air museum also remains closed on Sunday.