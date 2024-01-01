Storm Géraldine: no flights before early Tuesday afternoon at Brest airport

The Brest airport control tower was hit by lightning on the night of December 30 to 31, 2023, paralyzing the entire infrastructure, due to storm Géraldine.

All flights canceled Sunday, Monday and until Tuesday noon

Flights departing from and arriving at Brittany’s largest airport are canceled this Monday, January 1 and until Tuesday, January 2 at noon, the airport indicates on its website.

The terminal is open Monday January 1, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The airport invites “passengers to contact their airlines to find out the status of their flights.”

This is not the first time that Brest airport has suffered this type of damage. Lightning had already struck the control tower at the end of October, just before Storm Ciaran, damaging the equipment responsible for relaying weather information. All flights were canceled for one day.

The 31/12/2023

Storm Géraldine: up to 137km/h recorded last night in Finistère

