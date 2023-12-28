Storm hits German zoo: monkeys evacuated | Abroad

#Storm #hits #German #zoo #monkeys #evacuated

HANOVER – A zoo in Hodenhagen, Germany, is forced to evacuate monkeys, lemurs, prairie dogs and other animals after days of rain. The water flowed into animal enclosures, reports the Serengeti Park in Lower Saxony, which borders the Netherlands.

Due to the severe weather, parts of the site were flooded and difficult to access. A nearby river has burst its banks. The electricity in the zoo had to be turned off and therefore generators are used to heat animal enclosures. State Prime Minister Stephan Weil visited the park on Thursday to get an idea of ​​the situation.

The situation is said to be especially dire in the part of the park where antelopes and giraffes live. Those enormous animals don’t have to move yet. The water is not yet high enough for this and moving a giraffe is a major logistical challenge. The animals that are evacuated, including about two hundred monkeys, are housed elsewhere on the site.

