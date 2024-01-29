Storm Hunter to lose world No.1 doubles ranking to former partner Elise Mertens after their win

Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens will jump Australian star Storm Hunter in the women’s doubles rankings come Monday, after the pair defeated J﻿elena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok in their Australian Open final on Sunday.

Hunter is the current ranked world No.1﻿ women’s doubles player, but after the pair’s scintillating 6-1, 7-5 straight sets win, they’ll claim the top two spots when the fresh rankings are released.

But even the new world No.1 and No.2 aren’t immune from errors.

After making their acceptance speeches immediately following the final, the pair walked away without their trophy.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley was caught laughing, as the presenter informed the women that they had forgotten their new silverware.﻿

Su-Wei Hsieh and Elise Mertenspose with the championship trophy. (Getty)

“There’s something here that’s yours,” the presenter said to the pair.﻿

Before their hilarious stuff up, Mertens acknowledged the power of opponents Ostapenko and Kichenok, who almost clawed their way back into the final in a tense second set.

“It was a really tough final, second set was really close. We really had to stay focused﻿,” Mertens said on Nine during the presentation.

Meantime, runner up Ostapenko ﻿thanked the Melbourne crowd for their support.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley couldn’t hide his laughter after the pair forgot their trophy. (Nine)

“The atmosphere was really nice, thanks for that,” Ostapenko said.

“It’s just the beginning of the year and hopefully there will be many more finals﻿.”

Aussie star Hunter’s doubles campaign came to a brutal end with a chilly handshake at the net after being defeated by former partner Mertens.

Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens overcome the dogged resistance of Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok to win the Australian Open doubles title.

The former pair shared a less-than-cordial greeting at the net following their Australian Open women’s doubles semi-final.

The pair were doubles partners for several years, winning two titles in 2023 and making it to the Wimbledon final, on their way to claiming the No.1 doubles rankings.﻿

Now, Merten will overtake Hunter after her win with new partner Su-Wei Hsieh.

