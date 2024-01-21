Storm Isha, which hits Europe, also reaches Romania! Red code of snow and strong wind, in several countries – News on sources

Storm Isha hits Europe. Meteorologists have issued code red and code orange warnings of bad weather and extreme weather phenomena in several countries.

Storm Isha has reached the west, north-west and central Europe, Antena 3 informs.

Severe weather warnings issued by meteorologists for Monday, January 22:

Red wind code, storm in Ireland with gusts over 130 km/h

Wind code red in Germany, gusts over 120 km/h to 160 km/h in the mountain area

Red code of snow, sleet, sleet in the Czech Republic

Code orange in the UK, gusts over 90 – 100 km/h

Wind code orange in the Netherlands, gusts over 100 – 110 km/h

Towards the middle of next week, the periphery of the storm system reaches Romania as well, meteorologists say.

Next week we will see a new wave of light precipitation, snow and sleet in the west, northwest, center and mountains, strong mountain winds with gusts over 70 – 90 km/h for Monday evening, Tuesday.

