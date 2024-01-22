Storm Jocelyn ready to hit Europe: what to expect in Belgium? | World

#Storm #Jocelyn #ready #hit #Europe #expect #Belgium #World

While Europe is slowly recovering from Storm Isha, a new depression is already starting to rear its ugly head. The latter, which will cross the north of the United Kingdom during the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, could bear the sweet name of Jocelyn. Will she be as strong as Isha? What should we expect? Elements of answers.

Samuel Helsen, Antoine Denis 22-01-24, 13:09 Dernière mise à jour: 13:24 Source: Het Laatste Nieuws

The jet stream is operating at full speed. Tomorrow/Tuesday it will head towards the UK, reaching top speeds of up to 300km/h. Bad luck, a new stormy depression is forming in the wake of storm Isha. This will move quickly from the north of Scotland and then down towards the south of the Scandinavian countries via the North Sea.

The storm will first hit the UK on Tuesday. © netweather

To the south of this stormy depression, a zone of tenacious winds is brewing. The British and Irish weather services have already issued a code yellow warning, anticipating potential damage. This yellow code could also turn orange very locally. If the storm is confirmed, it will bear the sweet name of Jocelyn and will be the tenth storm of the storm season.

Jocelyn as formidable as Isha?

The peak of the storm is expected for Tuesday evening and the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. Currently, wind gusts of up to 110 km/h, with peaks of up to 120 km/h on the west coast, are expected for the north of Ireland, Scotland and the north from the United Kingdom. Elsewhere, wind gusts will remain limited to 90 km/h.

Wind gusts of up to 110 km/h will be possible. © wxcharts

During the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, the windy area will move eastward over the North Sea, with local gusts of up to 100 km/h at sea and in the northwest coastal regions of the Netherlands . On Wednesday, the storm will move towards Denmark and Germany and will have already lost intensity.

And at home?

After the passage of storm Isha, a period of calm is expected. The wind will gradually lose intensity, still blowing moderately from the southwest. However, on Tuesday evening and during the following night, a resumption of wind strength is expected, becoming notable, even significant along the seaside. Wind gusts could reach speeds of 60 to 80 km/h inland. land, with peaks of up to 90 km/h at sea and on the highest peaks.

Friday, however, will see the return of moderate to fairly strong winds, even if no storms are expected. In conclusion, there is no point in panicking, storm Jocelyn should not do too much damage to us.

