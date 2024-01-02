Storm pushes water onto Markermeer

The KNMI warns of nuisance due to the first storm of the year that will hit the Netherlands this evening and overnight. Code yellow has been issued for the art provinces and Utrecht, Flevoland, Overijssel and Drenthe.

According to the KNMI, wind speeds in the northern coastal area can reach 110 kilometers per hour.

The Union of Water Boards says that the risk of flooding is greatest around the Markermeer. The water is already high there and the storm this evening and tonight may cause the water to rise even further.

Enkhuizen and Hoorn

Because the wind comes from the southwest, the water level will drop at Volendam and Edam and rise on the north side of the lake, at Enkhuizen and Hoorn. The Hollands Noorderkwartier Water Board therefore closed the cutoff in the bicycle tunnel in the Zuiderdijk near Enkhuizen and Bovenkarspel this morning.

Measures are also being taken on the Frisian side of the IJsselmeer. The Woudagemaal in Lemmer restarted this morning to pump water from the Frisian hinterland into the IJsselmeer.

Belgium and Germany

In Belgium there is also a warning about flooding due to heavy rain. A lot of rain will fall, especially in Wallonia. This will probably lead to high river levels.

The town of Ninove, along the Dender river, takes flooding into account. The mayor tells VRT News that residents can get sandbags from the municipality.

In Germany the water is still high and a further rise in water levels is expected due to persistent rain. In North Rhine-Westphalia, authorities warn that streets could be flooded again.

A woman who was rescued from a river near Hannover on Monday still died in hospital.

