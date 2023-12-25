#Storm #Zoltan #withdrawn #Christmas #weather #remains #rainy #NDR.de #News

As of: December 24, 2023 5:06 p.m

After storm Zoltan, the weather situation in the north is now largely calming down. What remains is heavy rain. Official warnings are in effect for several districts in Lower Saxony due to rising water levels.

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), long-lasting rain and mild temperatures will also determine the weather on the Christmas holidays. In addition, it will remain stormy, especially on the coasts, with occasional severe squalls to be expected.

On Christmas Day there may be longer periods of relaxation, including sunshine, in Schleswig-Holstein and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. In Lower Saxony, however, the wind is expected to pick up again, and there will also be heavy rain again by Tuesday night at the latest.

Storm warning for the Harz – water levels are rising

A severe weather warning still applies to the Harz Mountains: Heavy, continuous rain with precipitation amounts of up to 90 liters per square meter can occur here. The flood situation has worsened further in parts of Lower Saxony. It is not yet possible to predict when the peak will be reached.

People in the affected areas are asked to inform themselves about the current situation and to secure their property and rooms near water. Keep your distance from flowing water!

In addition: The Hamburg environmental authority announced that caution should still be exercised when entering forests and parks in the coming days. Branches and trees could fall.

Rail: High capacity utilization, train connection canceled

Deutsche Bahn (DB) says it has largely repaired the storm damage. “Regional traffic is running as scheduled again and long-distance traffic is returning to normal,” said a railway spokesman on Saturday morning. The railway had canceled the train connection for tickets valid up to and including Saturday.

Ferry traffic on the North and Baltic Seas has largely normalized

On Friday, ferry traffic on the North and Baltic Seas was still severely restricted in some cases. Many restrictions have now been lifted, including on connections between Rostock and Denmark and Sweden. However, passengers have to be prepared for bumpy crossings, as a port spokesman in Rostock said.

Ferries to and from the East Frisian island of Wangerooge should also mostly run according to schedule after traffic had to be completely stopped on Friday. However, according to shipping company information, anyone who wants to go to Langeoog must expect weather-related cancellations and delays until December 25th.

Heavy storm surge on the North Sea and in Hamburg

A severe storm surge hit Hamburg and the North Sea coast on Friday morning. According to the information, a water level of 2.51 meters above the mean flood was measured at the Eider barrage near Tönning. In Hamburg, the flood peak was reached at the St. Pauli gauge at a height of 3.33 meters above mean flood. The fish market and surrounding streets were partially flooded to waist height.

Neuharlingersiel: Ferry washed ashore

How the “Spiekeroog IV” gets back into the water is currently being examined.

The Norwegian cruise ship MS “Maud” was caught in a severe storm in the North Sea on Friday and was towed to Bremerhaven after a flood and a power failure on the bridge. The Hurtigruten Group said the ship was hit by a “monster wave” with 266 passengers and 131 crew members on board. At the Neuharlingersiel ferry terminal in the Wittmund district, a ferry was pushed onto a quay wall on Friday.

Bunker part tips over onto the beach on Borkum

The storm removed large parts of the beaches on Langeoog and Wangerooge. On the East Frisian island of Borkum, a massive bunker element from the Second World War tipped onto the beach. The concrete part was exposed during the storm surge at the beginning of 2022 and has been hanging clearly visible in a protective dune ever since. According to general assessment, the concrete block poses no danger.

NDR Info | News | 12/24/2023 | 17:00 o'clock

