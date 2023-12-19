Strange incident in the Capital – A young man called the police to report a fictitious incident, and an hour later he fell from the floor – News from sources

#Strange #incident #Capital #young #man #called #police #report #fictitious #incident #hour #fell #floor #News #sources

A 29-year-old man from Bucharest called the police to report a public order disturbance. The reported facts were not confirmed, according to the police, the young man was behaving naturally, but after an hour and a half he was found dead, having fallen from the floor.

On December 19, 2023, the policemen of the General Directorate of Police of the Municipality of Bucharest – Police Section 2 were alerted, through the 112 system, at around 09.00, regarding the fact that at an address in Sector 1, a man is disturbing the peace and order public.

Police officers from the sub-unit went to the scene, and found that the issues reported were not confirmed. Also, contact was made with the complained person, a young man, aged 29, and during the discussions, he presented a normal behavior and non-verbal language.

He died an hour after calling the police

Later, around 10:30, the same subunit was alerted to the fact that a man had fallen from an upper floor at the previously mentioned address, and there is a possibility that he may have died, informs the Capital Police.

After the checks carried out, it was found that the person who fell was the 29-year-old man, and a first aid crew confirmed his death.

The case was taken over by the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Bucharest Court, together with the Homicide Service – DGPMB, in order to continue the investigations and establish the circumstances in which the event occurred.

Also, the lifeless body was transported to the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, in order to carry out the necropsy.