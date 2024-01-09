Strange symptoms appearing on your body reveal diabetes… including its smell

#Strange #symptoms #appearing #body #reveal #diabetes.. #including #smell
04:09 PM Tuesday 09 January 2024
I wrote – the names of the mayor
Diabetes can cause a variety of symptoms, which vary depending on the type of diabetes and how high your blood sugar is.
Dr. Saeed Shalaby, professor of internal medicine and liver at the National Research Center, tells Masrawy that common symptoms of diabetes include:
Extreme thirst
frequent urination
Unexplained weight loss
Feeling tired and weak
Blurred vision
Slow-healing ulcers
Numbness or numbness in the hands and feet
Symptoms of type 1 diabetes
Type 1 diabetes occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin. Symptoms of type 1 diabetes may include:
Symptoms appear suddenly
Severe symptoms occur
Rapid weight loss
Extreme thirst
frequent urination
Feeling tired and weak
Symptoms of type 2 diabetes
Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body cannot use insulin effectively. Symptoms of type 2 diabetes include:
Symptoms appear gradually
Less severe symptoms of type 1 diabetes
Extreme thirst
frequent urination
Weight loss
Feeling tired and weak
Slow-healing ulcers
Numbness or numbness in the hands and feet
Blurred vision
The smell of fruit in the body of a diabetic patient
Also known as “acetone odor,” this odor occurs when the body turns to fats for energy instead of glucose.
The body produces a chemical called acetone during this process, which can give urine and body odor a fruity smell
Medical advice for diabetics
Maintain a healthy weight
Exercise regularly
Eat a healthy diet
Control blood pressure and cholesterol levels
Read also:
A type of gold whose price is less than 1,500 pounds per gram.. What is it?
A strange incident: A bride asks her sister for something unexpected at her wedding
“Kings of Luck”… 4 astrological signs, Kings of Luck in January
This is what happens to your body when you eat peas
Symptoms warning of polyp infection in children