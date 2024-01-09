Strange symptoms appearing on your body reveal diabetes… including its smell

#Strange #symptoms #appearing #body #reveal #diabetes.. #including #smell

04:09 PM Tuesday 09 January 2024

I wrote – the names of the mayor

Diabetes can cause a variety of symptoms, which vary depending on the type of diabetes and how high your blood sugar is.

Dr. Saeed Shalaby, professor of internal medicine and liver at the National Research Center, tells Masrawy that common symptoms of diabetes include:

Extreme thirst

frequent urination

Unexplained weight loss

Feeling tired and weak

Blurred vision

Slow-healing ulcers

Numbness or numbness in the hands and feet

Symptoms of type 1 diabetes

Type 1 diabetes occurs when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin. Symptoms of type 1 diabetes may include:

Symptoms appear suddenly

Severe symptoms occur

Rapid weight loss

Extreme thirst

frequent urination

Feeling tired and weak

Symptoms of type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes occurs when the body cannot use insulin effectively. Symptoms of type 2 diabetes include:

Symptoms appear gradually

Less severe symptoms of type 1 diabetes

Extreme thirst

frequent urination

Weight loss

Feeling tired and weak

Slow-healing ulcers

Numbness or numbness in the hands and feet

Blurred vision

The smell of fruit in the body of a diabetic patient

Also known as “acetone odor,” this odor occurs when the body turns to fats for energy instead of glucose.

The body produces a chemical called acetone during this process, which can give urine and body odor a fruity smell

Medical advice for diabetics

Maintain a healthy weight

Exercise regularly

Eat a healthy diet

Control blood pressure and cholesterol levels

