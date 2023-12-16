STRATEGIC RESOURCES – Exit duty on mining products removed

From now on, the exit duty on mining products is removed. The information was released yesterday by Ernest Lainkana Zafivanona, Director General of Customs, during an interview with the press at the headquarters of the Ministry of National Defense in Betongolo. According to the number one of the customs administration, this decision was taken following consultations and dialogues between the private sector, that of mining operators as well as the Ministry of Mines and Strategic Resources. According to the director’s explanations, it also follows the increase in taxes and duties on mining, included in the new mining code adopted a few months ago.

“We have started dialogues with representatives of the private sector as well as the Ministry of Mines, to find a solution to this problem linked to exit rights which was already included in the mining code. After consultation with all stakeholders, however, as part of the development of the mining code, royalties for mining were revised upwards, from 2 to 5%. This is what ensured that we were able to override the exit right in the development of the initial 2024 finance bill. This allows the exit right to return to zero%,” confides Laikana Zafivanona.

The end of a long series, dotted with protests, demands and dialogues, especially from mining operators whose discontent has continued to grow since the announcement of the effectiveness of this legislative provision. A new breath therefore, which could indeed allow mining operators to breathe a little. However, they have not yet commented on this subject. The previous finance law imposed the application of an exit duty of 15 to 20% for mining products. A measure which was received in an unfriendly, even hostile manner, for those operating in the export of mining products. The latter declared “not being able to pay this duty”, imposed by the BIA 2023.

This did not fail to bring almost all mining exports to a standstill, if only in the first half of this year when exports fell considerably.

Itamara Randriamamonjy