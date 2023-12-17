Strategy stabilizes blood sugar levels, experts say

#Strategy #stabilizes #blood #sugar #levels #experts

Study published by the magazine Sports Medicine reveals that just 2 minutes of walking, after eating, is enough to control blood sugar levels. The benefit also applies to those who only stand after a meal.

To arrive at the observed results, the research analyzed seven different studies to examine the effects of sedentary breaks and light walking affected cardiometabolic health. These studies asked participants to take two- to five-minute “sedentary breaks” every 20 to 30 minutes.

After analyzing the results, the researchers found that both standing and light walking improved the metabolism of blood sugar after eating compared to sitting for a long time after a meal. But a short walk had a “significantly greater” effect than standing, according to the authors.

Why does walking help control blood sugar levels?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), if the body consistently experiences very high spikes in blood sugar—and is therefore routinely pumping out more insulin—cells may eventually stop responding to insulin and become if insulin resistant. This imbalance can lead to prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.

That’s where this new research comes in – the study authors say that taking a brisk walk after meals can help lower blood sugar levels and potentially reduce your chances of developing cardiovascular disease or diabetes.

This is because, according to the study authors, the contractions in skeletal muscles that occur during walking lead to an increase in glucose uptake – which means that the working muscles use the extra glucose in the bloodstream, reducing the need for insulin secretion.

Furthermore, experts recommend doing physical activity before the glucose peak, normally 60 to 90 minutes after eating. This is when you will have the benefit of not having the glucose spike.

Other ways to control blood sugar levels

