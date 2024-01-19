Street Fighter 6 – soon Ed will also enter the ring

#Street #Fighter #enter #ring

The first new DLC character of the year, Ed, will join Street Fighter 6’s ever-expanding roster in February. The newest wrestler has already received a striking introduction video.

As with previous Street Fighter 6 DLC characters, Ed will appear in all of the game’s main game modes, including the open-world story mode of World Tour, where he will surely become another mentor to the player character. We can see a short part of his performance here: Ed rushes to the aid of our protagonist in a speeding subway car, and the box-headed thugs don’t stand a chance.

Although the video below is great as a taster, a detailed presentation of Ed’s abilities is yet to be seen – of course, we can be sure that his psychokinetic art seen at the end of the clip will return in real arenas as well. Capcom has not set the exact date of Ed’s debut yet, but he will definitely appear in February. And as usual, owners of the Deluxe and Ultimate editions and Year 1 Pass owners will receive the character immediately.

Also Read:  Slimming drug Ozempic – scientific breakthrough of the year – Wel.nl

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Justin Trudeau contributes to intolerance
Justin Trudeau contributes to intolerance
Posted on
Nikita was beaten in the Old Town: I woke up with punches
Nikita was beaten in the Old Town: I woke up with punches
Posted on
Vidal remembered Bravo’s promise: Let me come back and I will send a message to “Capi”
Vidal remembered Bravo’s promise: Let me come back and I will send a message to “Capi”
Posted on
Let food be your medicine! List of healthy habits to start 2024
Let food be your medicine! List of healthy habits to start 2024
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News