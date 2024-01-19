Street Fighter 6 – soon Ed will also enter the ring

#Street #Fighter #enter #ring

The first new DLC character of the year, Ed, will join Street Fighter 6’s ever-expanding roster in February. The newest wrestler has already received a striking introduction video.

As with previous Street Fighter 6 DLC characters, Ed will appear in all of the game’s main game modes, including the open-world story mode of World Tour, where he will surely become another mentor to the player character. We can see a short part of his performance here: Ed rushes to the aid of our protagonist in a speeding subway car, and the box-headed thugs don’t stand a chance.

Although the video below is great as a taster, a detailed presentation of Ed’s abilities is yet to be seen – of course, we can be sure that his psychokinetic art seen at the end of the clip will return in real arenas as well. Capcom has not set the exact date of Ed’s debut yet, but he will definitely appear in February. And as usual, owners of the Deluxe and Ultimate editions and Year 1 Pass owners will receive the character immediately.